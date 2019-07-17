Jos Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14

Death toll as a result of the building collapse at Butcher lane, Dilimi in Jos North local government area of Plateau state has risen to 14.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the owner of the collapsed building, Alhaji Kabiru Nalele, his two wives and nine others died in the incident.

The two-storey building located at Butcher line, Dilimi in Jos North local government area of Plateau State fell down at about 6pm, trapping many in the process.

Rescuers recovered four corpses on Monday night from the rubble before discovering six others on Tuesday while four other people were critically injured in the disaster.

Meanwhile the deputy Governor of the state, Professor Sonnie Tyoden who arrived the scene of the building collapse described the incident as unfortunate stressing that the regulatory agencies saddled with the responsibility of checking construction of buildings would swing into action to do the needful.

Also the management of Jos Metropolitan Development Board JMDB on Tuesday commiserated with families that lost their loved ones and also those that sustained injuries following the collapse of the two story building.

“The sad incidence happened at the time the management of JMBD has set in motion modalities as provided by the law towards the removal of all defective structures poorly constructed and unapproved structures within the metropolis” .

“We therefore call on members of the public that reside in such structures to vacate immediately, in addition ,members of the public should report to the board whenever they see any defective structure for necessary action.