NEWS
Kaduna Govt Condoles Ex-Governor Makarfi
The Kaduna State Government has condoled the former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, over the demise of his father, Malam Mohammed Na’iya Makarfi.
Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement reads: “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, on behalf of the government and people of the state, condoles our former Governor, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi and the entire family of Malam Mohammed Na’iya Makarfi over the death of their patriarch.
“The deceased was a statesman with abundant sterling leadership qualities who served humanity and championed the cause of peace as a traditional ruler. May Allah grant his soul Aljannah Firdausi. Ameen.”
MOST READ
Lagos Reads Riot Act To Street Traders, Transporters
Lagos State government on Wednesday ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators...
Insecurity: PDP Faults PMB Over “Insensitive” Comments
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for describing the gruesome killings, bloodletting, violence and widespread kidnapping...
Ondo Govt To Pull Down Illegal Structures In Ore Market
The Ondo State Government has vowed to pull down all illegal structures in Ore Market to ensure safer and more...
Kaduna Govt Condoles Ex-Governor Makarfi
The Kaduna State Government has condoled the former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, over the demise of...
el-Rufai Submit Over N81bn Supplementary Budget To Kaduna Assembly
The Kaduna State House of Assembly has received the sum of N81, 682, 444, 243.21 billion as supplementary budget which...
ASUU, Member Differ On Alleged Salary Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Akure zone has condemned alleged salary fraud involving one of its member, Prof...
Reps Declare Edo Assembly Illegal
***directs Obaseki to issue new proclamation The last may not have been heard of the crisis rocking Edo state Assembly...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME14 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities