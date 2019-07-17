EDUCATION
Kaduna Govt. To Go After Underperforming Private Schools – Commissioner
The Kaduna State Government says it will go after underperforming private schools and shut them as part of efforts to promote quality education in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday.
Makarfi said the state government would digitise the location of all private schools in the state.
According to him, the step will enable the ministry track and monitor the operations of private schools in the state, with a view to ensure that they all operate within the minimum acceptable standard.
“We will soon go after them. Those that are doing what they are supposed to be doing by their establishment, we will encourage them to continue.
“However, we will certainly close down those that are only there to make money, while those that are not ready to meet up the required standard will be given some time to make amends.
“We will not allow a situation where the future of our children will be jeopardised by enrolling them into schools that are not prepared to provide the expected quality education.”
Makarfi added that he would work towards strengthening the education system by improving monitoring and supervision.
He said that steps would be taken to ensure that teachers do their job diligently and children were learning.
He added that steps were being taken to motivate and empower teachers to do more in terms of delivering quality and impactful teaching in public schools.
“I am happy I came at a time when Gov. Nasir el-Rufa’i has approved the employment of additional 7,600 qualified teachers for public secondary schools in the state.
“I am happy I came at a time when the state government, with support from Islamic development Bank is building six science secondary schools, two in each senatorial district of the state.
“I am also happy I took over when the state government is making heavy investment in education and all we have to do is to ensure that the resources are judiciously utilised, and teachers do their work diligently.
“We will equally improve on our resource mobilisation, coordination and supervision, and create linkages and communication to facilitate the achievement of the education sector strategic plan,” he said.
