Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Lagarde Resigns As IMF Boss

Published

32 mins ago

on

Managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde has resigned her position with the Fund.

In a statement she issued to the executive board of IMF yesterday, Lagarde said her resignation will take effect from September 12, 2019.

“The relinquishment of my responsibilities as Managing Director announced previously will remain in effect until then,” She said, adding, “with greater clarity now on the process for my nomination as ECB President and the time it will take, I have made this decision in the best interest of the Fund, as it will expedite the selection process for my successor.”

Ms. Lagarde has been penciled down for a new job as President of European Central Bank.

With her formal resignation on Tuesday, the executive board will now be taking the necessary steps to move forward with the process for selecting a new managing director. David Lipton remains the Fund’s Acting Managing Director.

Accepting her resignation on the same day, the Executive Board expressed its “greatest appreciation for all that managing director Lagarde has done for the institution. Her legacy of achievements has made a lasting imprint on the Fund. Under her guidance, the Fund successfully helped its members navigate a complex and unprecedented set of challenges, including the impact of the global financial crisis and its aftershocks.

“The Fund has excelled in serving its entire membership over the course of her tenure with cutting-edge policy advice supported by ground-breaking analytical work on a range of macro-critical issues. Her stewardship has been exceptional, and we are grateful for her innovative and visionary leadership.”

It announced that with the decision by Lagarde, the IMF executive board will initiate promptly the process of selecting the next managing director and will communicate in a timely fashion.

“The executive board has the utmost confidence in Mr. David Lipton, who remains Acting Managing Director of the Fund in the interim period,” the said in a statement.

The Fund is expected to communicate on the Executive Board’s process of selecting a new managing director in due course.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS38 mins ago

Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido
METRO38 mins ago

Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
NEWS44 mins ago

Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith

Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
NEWS44 mins ago

Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
PDP logo PDP logo
NEWS47 mins ago

Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
POLITICS47 mins ago

Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has   hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
POLITICS48 mins ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: