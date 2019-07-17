Connect with us
Man Guilty Of Murdering Wife On School Run

Published

3 hours ago

on

A man has been convicted of murdering his ex-wife in front of her three-year-old daughter as she went to collect their children from school.

Aliny Godinho, 39, was repeatedly stabbed in Stoneleigh, near Epsom in Surrey, on 8 February.

Ricardo Godinho was found guilty at Guildford Crown Court of murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

The 41-year-old – who admitted manslaughter but denied murder – will be sentenced on Friday.

 

BBC

 

