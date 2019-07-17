NAPTIP Arrests Bursar, Another For Raping Students

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested one 41-year-old Festus Femi, an installation engineer, for alleged rape of three students of the same secondary school and at different occasions.

The suspect, who hails from Ondo State, is married with two children and lives in Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

Also, 51-year-old bursar of Government Secondary School, Dangara, Abaji- Abuja, was picked by NAPTIP officials for allegedly drugging, raping and impregnating a 15-year-old student.

The suspect, Luke Gabriel Ekundayo, from Ilorin, Kwara State, was the victim’s guardian in the school. The incident happened when the victim spent short holidays in his house.

The victim, a senior secondary three (SS3) student took ill in Ekundayo’s house and upon taking some drugs administered to her by the suspect, she slept off.

When she woke up, the victim saw bloodstains and felt uneasy, but did not suspect that the bursar, whom her grandmother handed her over to for protection, could do such thing.

The victim, an orphan, who was on scholarship, was allegedly threatened by the suspect into having sex with him continuously, or he would tell her sponsors to stop paying her school fees.

The rape continued until the victim got pregnant.

Stella Nezan, head, Press and Public Relations Unit of NAPTIP, explained in a statement that Femi was apprehended by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and thereafter referred to NAPTIP for further investigations and prosecution.