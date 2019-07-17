CRIME
NAPTIP Arrests Bursar, Another For Raping Students
Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested one 41-year-old Festus Femi, an installation engineer, for alleged rape of three students of the same secondary school and at different occasions.
The suspect, who hails from Ondo State, is married with two children and lives in Bwari Area Council of Abuja.
Also, 51-year-old bursar of Government Secondary School, Dangara, Abaji- Abuja, was picked by NAPTIP officials for allegedly drugging, raping and impregnating a 15-year-old student.
The suspect, Luke Gabriel Ekundayo, from Ilorin, Kwara State, was the victim’s guardian in the school. The incident happened when the victim spent short holidays in his house.
The victim, a senior secondary three (SS3) student took ill in Ekundayo’s house and upon taking some drugs administered to her by the suspect, she slept off.
When she woke up, the victim saw bloodstains and felt uneasy, but did not suspect that the bursar, whom her grandmother handed her over to for protection, could do such thing.
The victim, an orphan, who was on scholarship, was allegedly threatened by the suspect into having sex with him continuously, or he would tell her sponsors to stop paying her school fees.
The rape continued until the victim got pregnant.
Stella Nezan, head, Press and Public Relations Unit of NAPTIP, explained in a statement that Femi was apprehended by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and thereafter referred to NAPTIP for further investigations and prosecution.
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3