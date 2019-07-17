NEWS
NCC Seeks Collaboration With Lawyers To End Copyright
In a bid to end the menace of copyright and piracy in the country, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has begun the training of lawyers on Copyright Law and Practice in Benue, to upgrade and enhance their knowledge on issues relating to copyright.
The training which held in Makurdi the Benue state capital was organized by the Commission in conjunction with the Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA), Benue state branch with the aim of collaborating and strengthening the bar in the area of copyright through sustained partnership.
In an interview with the Director General of the commission, Prof. John Asien, he explained that the training was to build a robust partnership with members of the Bar and as well as update and enhance their knowledge on copyright issues and how best it can be handled.
“As a way of stemming the menace of copyright in Benue and the country at large, the commission is working with different groups as well as stakeholders in the enforcement chain to identify and block all the loopholes”
While identifying internet platforms as one of the major challenges of copyright, the DG also intimated lawyers on the dangers of overstretching cases brought before them, especially cases that are copyright related.
In a remark, the NBA chairman, Barr. Job Ishember commended the proactive approach implored by the NCC to effectively regulate and develop Nigeria’s copyright industries as exhibited in the training of members of the bar.
“As professionals, we pay much premium on training because section 2 (6) of the uniform Bye laws for branches constitution of the NBA 2015 obligates the association to promote and advance continued legal education, advocacy and jurisprudence. So, without doubt, we are ad idem with the exemplary gesture of the commission “
While pledging the association’s unflinching support towards the protection of creativity and innovation which he said is the bedrock of every civilised society, Barr. Ishember also called on all NBA members to utilize the available opportunity to enhance their knowledge towards the protection of creativity and advancement of human dignity.
Also speaking, the coordinator, Continuing Legal Education, Barr Mary Onyeka explained that the training was to educate lawyers in different fields of law as stipulated in the continuing legal education to upgrade grade their knowledge and to effectively serve the public.
