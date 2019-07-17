Others
NDLEA Nabs 52 Suspected Drug Traffickers in Niger
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, has arrested 52 suspected drug traffickers across the state with substances suspected to be cannabis sativa and psychotropic drugs.
The Commander of the agency in the state, Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday, that the arrests were made in the first half of year 2019.
“We have so far succeeded in convicting 27 persons while the remaining cases are pending at the courts.
“The agency will not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers and traffickers in the state, and the nation at large,” Egwunwoke said.
She appealed to the public to always report any suspicious activity or individual to relevant authorities to enable the agency to rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crimes.
”We have reached out to traditional and religious leaders to mobilise residents to volunteer information on those engaging in illegal drug business in their neighbourhood,” the commander said. (NAN)
MOST READ
Pregnant Woman Die, 8 Others Injured In Ibadan Auto-crash
A middle aged pregnant woman has been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Ibadan-Abeokuta road....
EU, OXFAM, CRUDAN Tasked To Recruit Agric Extension Workers
The need to recruit more agriculture extension officers, to fill the gap, for ones due for retirement, has been advocated...
NITT Trains 115 SON Drivers On Defensive Driving, Safety Techniques
The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, has trained 116 drivers from Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on the...
Reps Threaten To Take Over Edo House Of Assembly
The House of Representatives has threatened to take over the Edo State House of Assembly over the crisis rocking the...
WHO Deciding If Congo Ebola Outbreak Is International Emergency
The World Health Organization has begun a meeting to assess whether the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo...
Court To Hear El-Zakzaky’s Application To Travel Abroad On July 18
A Kaduna State High Court will on Thursday hear the application of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN),...
Senate Confirms Mohammad Tanko As CJN
The Senate has confirmed Justice Tanko Mohammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), the News Agency of Nigeria...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun