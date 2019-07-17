Connect with us
NDLEA Nabs 52 Suspected Drug Traffickers in Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, has arrested 52 suspected drug traffickers across the state with substances suspected to be cannabis sativa and psychotropic drugs.

 

The Commander of the agency in the state, Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday, that the arrests were made in the first half of year 2019.

 

“We have so far succeeded in convicting 27 persons while the remaining cases are pending at the courts.

 

“The agency will not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers and traffickers in the state, and the nation at large,” Egwunwoke said.

 

She appealed to the public to always report any suspicious activity or individual to relevant authorities to enable the agency to rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crimes.

 

”We have reached out to traditional and religious leaders to mobilise residents to volunteer information on those engaging in illegal drug business in their neighbourhood,” the commander said. (NAN)

