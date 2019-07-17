Otti Remains APGA Member, Says Publicity Sec

The Hon Nkem Okoro-led All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, has disclosed that the APGA 2019 governorship candidate and leader, Dr. Alex Otti is still a staunch member of the party and was not suspended from the APGA as speculated.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Ebere Uzoukwa stated this while reacting to a news report of the suspension by the chairman of another faction of the APGA, Rev Augustine Ehiemere and one other in Umuahia, the state capital.

“The leadership of APGA in Abia State, wishes to reiterate that the duo of Augustine Ehiemere and Sunday Onukwubiri do not belong to the executive of our great party at any level in the state,” he said.

Arguing further he said that “it is a public knowledge that the two and a few dissidents from the party regrouped shortly after the election and shamelessly aligned with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, their aim is to frustrate Otti’s petition at the state governorship election petitions tribunal, sitting in the capital, adding that Ehiemere and the others’ action was a result of financial inducement by the PDP.

“They suddenly offered themselves as willing tools and surrendered to the whims of our oppressors and enemies of the state to destabilize APGA and further sustain the sufferings occasioned by the PDP.”

Similarly, Uzoukwa said “the unfounded expulsion of our dynamic chairman, Hon. Nkem Okoro JP, by these unmasked political jobbers pay-rolled and funded by the PDP will not derail the wheel of justice before the tribunal.”

“Given the above stated facts, we wish to enjoin our teeming members and followers, the good people of Abia and Nigerians at large to discountenance the purported suspension of our leader and governorship candidate,” he said.