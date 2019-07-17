NEWS
PDP Govs Condole With Makarfi Over Father’s Demise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors forum have condoled with former governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, over the death of his father, Alhaji Muhammadu Na’iya Makarfi, who was the Majidadin Zazzau.
Chairman of the forum and governor of Bayelsa state, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, in a statement said that the governors are sadden over the death of the father of PDP former National Chairman.
The governors also commiserated with the government of Kaduna State and people of Zazzau Emirate on the passage of the Majidadin Zazzau, described him as a devoted Muslim and statesman, “who dedicated his life to the service of God, stability and growth of the nation and the good of humanity at large, aside being a strong voice for his community.”
The forum further prayed the “Almighty God to accept the soul of the departed and comfort those he left behind.”
Makarfi’s spokesman, Mukhtar Sirajo had on Tuesday, in a statement, said “the death has occurred of Alhaji Muhammad Na’iya Makarfi. The deceased, who also held the traditional title of Majidadin Zazzau, died today (yesterday) in Makarfi Town of Kaduna at the age of 99.
“He is survived by two wives, many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Among his children is Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, one time Governor of Kaduna State and former Chairman of the National Care taker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party. He has been buried according to Islamic injunctions.”
