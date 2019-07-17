Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PMB Approves New Official Portrait

Published

4 hours ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate purposes.

According to a statement by the media office of the Secretary to the government of the federation, said  in this regard, all ministries, departments, agencies of government, Sub-National Entities, businesses and the public are enjoined to obtain soft copy of the portrait.

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Official Portrait

 

Also, sample copy of the new official portrait can be viewed and downloaded on the official website of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

WORLD4 mins ago

FDI: Nigeria Deepens Economic, Trade Relations With China

In a bid to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country, the Federal Government, has taken a step further...
AGRICULTURE22 mins ago

Shendam Donate Plots of Land To Support Gov Ayade’s Agric Scheme

Former President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Dr Asu Yakubu Shendam has donated 700 inheritance plots of land to...
Nigeria-police-logo Nigeria-police-logo
NEWS3 hours ago

2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos

Operatives of State Criminal Bureau (CIB) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of Lagos State Police Command said they have arrested...
NEWS4 hours ago

PMB Approves New Official Portrait

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate...
NEWS4 hours ago

Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration

As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
World Health Organisation (WHO) World Health Organisation (WHO)
NEWS4 hours ago

WHO, Partners To Eradicate TB In Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Stop TB Partnership, an NGO, have expressed the determination to collaborate with stakeholders to...
NEWS4 hours ago

Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Gov Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: