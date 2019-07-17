Senate Confirms Tanko As CJN Today

The Senate is set to confirm Justice Mahmud Tanko as the substantive chief Justice of Nigeria today, LEADERSHIP can report.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Thursday written to the Senate, seeking for the confirmation of Justice Tanko as the substantive CJN.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who disclosed this at the plenary on Tuesday, said that Tanko will appear before the committee of a whole of the Senate to commence his screening exercise.

LEADERHIP reports that since there are no standing committees in the Senate, appearing in a committee of the whole means that Tanko’s confirmation will be done today.

Lawan had said that copies of the nominee’s Curriculum Vitae (CV) had been distributed to the lawmakers to enable them have adequate background information about him and his career.

He urged his colleagues to take time to go through the copies before Wednesday so as to direct relevant questions to him.

The Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abubakar (APC Kebbi) had earlier made reference to the letter of request for Tanko’s confirmation as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Abubakar said the President’s request was in accordance with section 231 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended.

Recall that Justice Tanko has been in acting capacity since he took over from the erstwhile Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen who left the office under controversial circumstances.

Justice Tanko specifically took over in acting capacity since January, 2019.

Buhari in his letter had explained that the choice of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria followed recommendations by the National Judicial Council (NJC).