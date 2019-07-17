NEWS
Senate Urges NASU, SSANU Shelve Planned Strike
The Senate yesterday begged the Non -Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) not to go on strike.
This followed a point of order raised by Sen Barau Jibrin (APC Kano North) during plenary that there was an impending industrial action by NASU and SSANU which he said if allowed, will disrupt academic activities in Nigerian universities.
He noted that the two bodies were contesting the exclusion of their members from the National University Pension scheme and disparity in payment of allowances at the rate of 80 per cent to academic staff and 20 per cent to Non – academics staff.
Senators Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu Central), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Ibrahim Oloriegbe ( Kwara Central) and Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) all cautioned against allowing for such industrial action at the present moment of security challenges in the country.
The Senate urged the federal government to dialogue with the two unions to assuage frayed nerves and settle their grievances amicably.
Meanwhile, Barau has said that the absence of cabinet ministers yet to be constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari has not created any administrative vacuum in the present administration.
The Senator said there are permanent secretaries in each of the government ministries that acted in ministers’ position pending the appointment of minsters by the government.
Barau made this clarification while answering questions on a motion he moved during plenary to call for an urgent Intervention of the Senate on the pending industrial action by the Non -Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).
He was reacting to a question on whether absence of ministers of Education and Labour and Productivity would not jeopardise a proposed inter-ministerial parley with the two unions and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
The Senator who was optimistic that the intervention was not coming too late despite the fact that the two unions had commenced a three day warning strike, said efforts would be made to meet with the leadership of the unions alongside officials of the two ministries.
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3