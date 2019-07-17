Senate Urges NASU, SSANU Shelve Planned Strike

The Senate yesterday begged the Non -Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) not to go on strike.

This followed a point of order raised by Sen Barau Jibrin (APC Kano North) during plenary that there was an impending industrial action by NASU and SSANU which he said if allowed, will disrupt academic activities in Nigerian universities.

He noted that the two bodies were contesting the exclusion of their members from the National University Pension scheme and disparity in payment of allowances at the rate of 80 per cent to academic staff and 20 per cent to Non – academics staff.

Senators Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu Central), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Ibrahim Oloriegbe ( Kwara Central) and Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) all cautioned against allowing for such industrial action at the present moment of security challenges in the country.

The Senate urged the federal government to dialogue with the two unions to assuage frayed nerves and settle their grievances amicably.

Meanwhile, Barau has said that the absence of cabinet ministers yet to be constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari has not created any administrative vacuum in the present administration.

The Senator said there are permanent secretaries in each of the government ministries that acted in ministers’ position pending the appointment of minsters by the government.

Barau made this clarification while answering questions on a motion he moved during plenary to call for an urgent Intervention of the Senate on the pending industrial action by the Non -Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

He was reacting to a question on whether absence of ministers of Education and Labour and Productivity would not jeopardise a proposed inter-ministerial parley with the two unions and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Senator who was optimistic that the intervention was not coming too late despite the fact that the two unions had commenced a three day warning strike, said efforts would be made to meet with the leadership of the unions alongside officials of the two ministries.