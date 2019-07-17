AGRICULTURE
Shendam Donate Plots of Land To Support Gov Ayade’s Agric Scheme
Former President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Dr Asu Yakubu Shendam has donated 700 inheritance plots of land to the proposed farm settlement initiative of the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade in Boki local government area.
Dr Shendam who was the House of Representatives candidate of the New Generation party NGP for Boki/Ikom federal constituency in the 2019 elections spoke to newsmen in Ikom, a neighboring local government council said the gesture was his widow’s might to support the scheme which he said would bring prosperity to the area.
According to Shendam who is a native of Njua kaku village in Boki local government area, the resolve of the governor is one that will not only boost agriculture development in the state but open up of opportunities for our teaming youth for economic prosperity.
“Agriculture is the bedrock of any nation’s survival and if Ayade is thinking in this direction, we should be celebrating. For me and my people we are 100 percent in support of this laudable initiative. This is why I am donating my own inheritance land which is about 700 plots from what the Surveyors measured as a token to support the proposed farm settlement initiatives of the Governor.
“We must embrace development without attaching political sentiments to causes that are in the interest of our area and state in general. Sir Michael Opara once did this kind of programme during the regional administration days and today we are still benefiting from those farm settlements many of which can still be seen in our area. Examples are the Borum plams estate/nsadop/onicha Boje and the rest all in Boki LGA.
” As a Prince, I encourage the community to embrace this gesture coming to our land”, he added.
Shendam who is a native of Njua Kaku village in Boki LGA is a third son of His Royal Highness, Asu Osang Marculey, the village head of Njua kaku ancient community.
