Tambuwal, Others Storm Minna For El Amin School’s 20th Graduation Day

The governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal and traditional rulers were among dignitaries that witnessed El Amin International School’s 20th Graduation Day in Minna, the Niger State capital.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the El Amin International Schools, Minna, was founded by the late former First Lady, Maryam Babangida and has continued to grow in leaps and bounds

Our correspondent gathered that the first event for parents was the pre-graduation dinner party which was well attended. This was followed by the graduation day where the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal was the guest of honour and chief launcher of the school’s KS 2019 magazine.

Also in attendance, were royal fathers from around the state, notable amongst them was the Emirs of Minna and Agaie. Others present include members of the House of Representatives, commissioners, parents and well-wishers.

Major highlights of the day were the presentation of certificates to the graduates by the governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal. The overall best student award went to Zainab Malabu for being the best student in seven major subjects. She got cash awards, a MacBook laptop and a tablet courtesy of the executive director.

Earlier, in his Graduation Day Speech, the executive director of the schools, Dr Muhammad Babangida said, “This will be the tenth time we are gathering for an event like this following the demise of our visionary leader and founder of EL-Amin International Schools, the Late Dr. (Mrs) Maryam Babangida. May Allah grant her eternal rest in Aljanatu Firdaus.”

Speaking further, he revealed that “when she established her schools in Minna and Abuja, over 24 years ago, one of her abiding vision was to provide quality education in an enabling and inspiring environment.”