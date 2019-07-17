Violent Extremism: ActionAid Trains 24 Facilitators In Kogi

ActionAid Nigeria has concluded training of 24 women peer education facilitators from 12 communities as part of its System and Structure Strengthening Approach against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism (SARVE) project in Kogi.

Mrs Nkechi Ilochi-Omekedo, ActionAid Programmes Manager, Women’s Rights, disclosed this while speaking with LEADERSHIP at the end of the two-day training programme in Okene, yesterday.

The Programme Manager said violent crimes arising from extremism were on the increase with women and children often at the receiving end and there was need to curb it using human development strategy through empowerment and knowledge of rights.

Ilochi-Omekedo said the training was informed by the realisation that violent extremism had become rampant, assuming a dangerous dimension and affecting everyone.

“The increased number of violence we see in the society is huge and if we do not curb it by using a strategy that looks at human being and at human development, we will continue to experience violence and conflict everyday.

“Part of the content of this training is looking at violence and managing conflict, it’s looking at emergencies and how we respond”.

“So we are hoping to see that through this training, women are more empowered and they can go back to their communities and begin to cause those changes to happen and creating safe spaces”.

She said that training was a holistic package that looked broadly at women’s issues, how to demand and negotiate their rights and build capabilities to positively impact their families and the wider environment.

Ilochi-Omekedo quickly noted that the essence was not to disrupt homes but build better relationships saying it was a constructive empowerment thing rather than destructive.

Mr Anicetus Atakpu, Humanitarian and Resilience Program Coordinator for ActionAid Nigeria, said ActionAid was currently taking a lead on the SARVE II project in Kogi and Nassarawa states.

He said the work entailed building community resilience against violent extremism and planned to provide a platform for women to discuss issues of their safety as the most vulnerable group