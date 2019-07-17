Connect with us
WHO Deciding If Congo Ebola Outbreak Is International Emergency

The World Health Organization has begun a meeting to assess whether the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo now constitutes an international public health emergency.

The meeting follows the discovery of a case in the eastern city of Goma, which is home to one million people and is a major transport hub.

The victim, a pastor, had travelled to the city from Butembo. He later died as he was being transported to a secure clinic back in Butembo.

The WHO has so far held back from declaring an international emergency, but the spread of Ebola to Goma could change that.

More than 1,600 people have died in the current outbreak – making it the second worst in history.

 

