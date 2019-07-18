Connect with us
17 Killed As Bus Carrying Migrants Overturns In Eastern Turkey

Published

1 hour ago

on

Seventeen people were killed and 50 injured on Thursday, after a bus carrying migrants overturned in Turkey’s eastern Van province, according to the governor.

Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez, explained that the minibus rolled down a hill and hit a river bed near Ipekyolu district’s, Ercek neighbourhood.

State news agency Anadolu added that the incident took place some 60 kilometres from the border with Iran.

Bilmez said the Turkish driver also died while nationalities of the passengers were unknown.

He said the wounded were taken to several hospitals in Van city, adding that seven of the injured are in intensive care unit.

God willing, the number of killed will not increase, Bilmez added.

State broadcaster TRT shared footage of people scattered around a white minibus and rescuers carrying the wounded and bodies.

Van sits on a route where migrants from countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh attempt to travel onward to Europe.

 

