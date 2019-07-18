Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

7,000 Ogoni Women To Join OML 25 Host Communities’ Protest Against Shell

Published

3 hours ago

on

A pressure group, the Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP) has said it will mobilize about 7,000 women from all the communities in Ogoniland in Rivers State, to join the people of Kula Kingdom who are presently occupying the Belema Flow Station.

The people of Kula Kingdom in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have been occupying OML 24, also known as Belema Flow Station, operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) since August 2017, over alleged neglect.

COOP National Leader, Chief Gani Topba, who disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, said the people of Ogoni are in full support of the protests by host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25.

Topba insisted that Rivers and Bayelsa State governments lack the constitutional powers to intervene on issues concerning OML 25 as the matter is still pending before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He said: “With the current situation going on in Rivers State and Niger Delta region, on issues of OML 11 and OML 25, mostly on OML 25, we look at the story of Ken Saro-Wiwa when he launched a non-violence struggle against Royal Dutch Shell in Nigeria.

“The Ogoni struggle was about the Niger Delta, not just Ogoni as a people.

Before the tribunal that sentenced him to death, Ken Saro-Wiwa said that Shell will have problem with Niger Delta communities based on the fact that Shell has not delivered what he is supposed to deliver to the communities for over 40 years.

“Look at Kula community, which is a minority community in the Niger Delta like Ogoni. Their environment has been destroyed and nobody has talked about that. If today, you call UNEP to assess Kula Kingdom, you will see that Shell has destroyed that environment.

“So, I am using this medium to call on all friends and supporters of Ogoni struggle all over the world and Ogoni people that we are throwing out support behind the Kula people.

“In the days ahead, we shall organize 1,000 women from each of the six kingdoms in Ogoni and 500 women from each of the Special Units, bringing the number to 7,000. We will lead them to the platform in OML 25.

“Ogoni women will join their sisters and brothers who are currently occupying the OML 25 platform.

“The Rivers State government and the Bayelsa State government cannot take any decision on OML 25. The issue of OML 25 is before the Supreme Court to decide whether OML 25 is in Rivers State or Bayelsa State.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS3 mins ago

Senate Confirms 4 Nominees As NCC Commissioners

The Senate has confirmed four nominees for appointment as Commissioners in the board of the National Communication Commission (NCC). The...
NEWS29 mins ago

Iran Agrees To Allow Women Watch Upcoming 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – FIFA

Iran’s Football Federation (FFIRI) has agreed to allow women to attend upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifyers of their men’s national...
NEWS29 mins ago

China Launches Reactor Project In Push For Nuclear Dominance

China has started building its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project on the island province of Hainan, the state-owned China...
NEWS38 mins ago

France To Lead EU Talks On New IMF Chief

French Economy Minister, Bruno Le-Maire, will lead informal talks to produce a European candidate to head International Monetary Fund (IMF),...
BUSINESS41 mins ago

World Bank Contradicts Tanzania’s Growth Estimates

Tanzania’s economy expanded 5.2 per cent in 2018, the World Bank said on Thursday, the second major report this year...
NEWS1 hour ago

UN Chief Pays Glowing Tributes As World Remembers Mandela

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described late Nelson Mandela as an “extraordinary global advocate for dignity and equality” who anyone in...
U.S. President Donald Trump U.S. President Donald Trump
NEWS1 hour ago

Major Defeat In Trump Impeachment Bid

A bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump has been blocked in the US House of Representatives. Texas...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: