NEWS
Aburime Bags ICMC Fellow
Nigeria’s foremost human rights lawyers and management consultant, Barrister (Major) Orlando Benson Aburime, (rtd), has been honoured as a Fellow by the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Management Consultants (ICMC).
The ceremony which took place in Lagos, attracted so many management consultants and other top dignitaries in corporate Nigeria.
In his recitation, Barrister Aburime was described as a selfless and dedicated lawyer cum management consultant who has contributed immensely to the development of legal practice and management consulting in the country.
They said conferment of a Fellow by the Institute was in recognition of his hard work, dedication, selfless service and unblemished records which he has demonstrated over the years.
The formal investiture and conferment of the award was performed by Prof. David Iornem, a professor of sciences and management consultancy; who is also the honorary Director-General of the Institute.
Reacting to the award Aburime said he is humbled and grateful to the Institute for inducting him as a Fellow into the Institute adding that the singular honour will propel him to do more in the fields of management consultancy and legal practice.
MOST READ
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Tuesday’s call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and some northern youths...
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
Unless he complies with the order of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, asking him to appear before it, the chairman...
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’
Every year, Nigeria loses N580billion through unnecessary tax incentives, Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (OXFAM), an international non-government organisation, formed...
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
Super Eagles yesterday beat Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to claim...
Abia Denies Allocating Land For Ruga
Abia state goverment has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
TUC Wants 35% Women Representation In PMB’s Cabinet
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the...
Army Kills 145 Bandits, Arrests 223 In Nasarawa, Taraba, Benue
The ‘Operation Whirlstroke’ currently undergoing military operations in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states said they have so far killed 145...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS10 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
OPINION23 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
EDUCATION16 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Prospect Of Oil And Gas In Northern Nigeria
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Pharrell Hints Working On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle For Bronze