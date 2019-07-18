Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

AfDB Team Meet Fayemi Over Infrastructure Upgrade

Published

39 mins ago

on

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Senior Director for Nigeria, Ebrima Faal, on Thursday said that Ekiti state government had taken the right step by seeking partnership with the Bank.

Faal said it was important for the state to do something about its infrastructure deficit.

He spoke on Thursday when a team of the bank’s technical experts met with Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and his team at the Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The meeting which was in furtherance of ongoing talks between the bank and the state government on support for the upgrade of its infrastructure, was a follow up to an earlier one at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, last month.

Some key areas the Bank is considering technical and financial support for Ekiti State Government include the knowledge zone, agriculture development, transportation, Infrastructure and governance initiatives, SMEs and job creation.

Target projects include Ado Ekiti- Akure road, Agro-allied cargo airport, the Ekiti Knowledge Zone (a smart city to promote a knowledge economy), Agriculture Processing Zone, Power Project and job creation.

The AfDB director, who noted the AfDB had a good working relationship with Governor Fayemi during his first term in office and when he served as Minister of Mines and Steel Development, described the Governor as a development-focused leader.

He restated the earlier position of AfDB’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, that the development bank would partner with the state in its desire to upgrade its infrastructure.

According to him, “We have been working with Dr Kayode Fayemi right from his first tenure and when he served as Minister of Mines and Steel Development. There is no doubt that he is a development-focused leader. We will support Ekiti State as the President of AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, had earlier assured,” Faal added.

Responding, Governor Fayemi said the state needed to upgrade its infrastructure and invest in Agric business, which will in turn provide jobs for its teeming population of youths, which he put at 75 percent of the state’s total population.

He added that setting up a smart city to promote knowledge economy is also crucial to the administration.

“We have aligned our priorities to the AfDB’s priorities and our plan is to make Ekiti a destination of choice for her citizens and all those who will like to live, work and invest in the state.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

METRO15 mins ago

 Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Former Minister of Power, Works and Housing on Thursday stressed the need for...
NEWS39 mins ago

AfDB Team Meet Fayemi Over Infrastructure Upgrade

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Senior Director for Nigeria, Ebrima Faal, on Thursday said that Ekiti state government had taken...
NEWS42 mins ago

INEC Closes Case At Kaduna Governorship Election Tribunal 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed its case at the Kaduna State Governorship Petition Tribunal on Thursday, after...
NEWS1 hour ago

Gov. Ihedioha Advocates Drug-free Nigeria

Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, on Thursday in Owerri, called for a drug-free Nigeria to ensure the safety of...
Edo State house of assembly Edo State house of assembly
NEWS2 hours ago

Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the order by the House of Representatives asking the Police and the Department of State...
NEWS2 hours ago

DPR Seals 25 Filling Stations In Kano For Various Offences

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 25 filling stations in Kano for various offences, the News Agency of...
Mele Kyari, NNPC GMD Mele Kyari, NNPC GMD
NEWS2 hours ago

FG To Supply 10% Of India Crude Demands

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)  says it will  continue to supply 10 per cent of India’s crude oil demand...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: