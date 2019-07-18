Akpabio Now FRSC Academy Commandant

As part of efforts to reposition the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has appointed Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Nseobong Charles Akpabio, as the new Commandant FRSC Academy, UDI, Enugu State.

Prior to his appointment, Akpabio was the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS 3, Yola.

In a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM)Nseobong Akpabio now takes over from Assistant Corps Marshal Edward Zamber who has been redeployed to RS3HQ Zonal Command Yola, Adamawa state as the Zonal Commanding Officer.

Kazeem also gave the list of other officers posted to the academy in the reorganisation as; Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) Obed Shekarau, former Deputy Corps Public Education Officer to resume at the academy as Head of Department, Physical and Regimental Studies, DCC Chorrie Mutaa as Head of School, General Studies, DCC Silas Eze as Head of Studies, Information and Communication Technology and Chief Route Commander Boniface Iyakhemie to resume as Provost of the Academy among others.

Speaking during the induction of the newly posted Officers at the Academy, the Corps Marshal said, FRSC, as a public organization with commitment to eradicate road traffic crashes through well-defined strategies, cannot afford to fail in its responsibilities.

He said:“As members of the Corps, we must make optimal contributions to its growth and development which are predicated on public approval of quality of service delivery.”

He called on the newly redeployed Commandant and other staff of the academy to work within the ambit of the regulations guiding their performance.