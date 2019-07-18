Others
Akpabio Now FRSC Academy Commandant
As part of efforts to reposition the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has appointed Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Nseobong Charles Akpabio, as the new Commandant FRSC Academy, UDI, Enugu State.
Prior to his appointment, Akpabio was the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS 3, Yola.
In a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM)Nseobong Akpabio now takes over from Assistant Corps Marshal Edward Zamber who has been redeployed to RS3HQ Zonal Command Yola, Adamawa state as the Zonal Commanding Officer.
Kazeem also gave the list of other officers posted to the academy in the reorganisation as; Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) Obed Shekarau, former Deputy Corps Public Education Officer to resume at the academy as Head of Department, Physical and Regimental Studies, DCC Chorrie Mutaa as Head of School, General Studies, DCC Silas Eze as Head of Studies, Information and Communication Technology and Chief Route Commander Boniface Iyakhemie to resume as Provost of the Academy among others.
Speaking during the induction of the newly posted Officers at the Academy, the Corps Marshal said, FRSC, as a public organization with commitment to eradicate road traffic crashes through well-defined strategies, cannot afford to fail in its responsibilities.
He said:“As members of the Corps, we must make optimal contributions to its growth and development which are predicated on public approval of quality of service delivery.”
He called on the newly redeployed Commandant and other staff of the academy to work within the ambit of the regulations guiding their performance.
MOST READ
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Tuesday’s call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and some northern youths...
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
Unless he complies with the order of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, asking him to appear before it, the chairman...
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’
Every year, Nigeria loses N580billion through unnecessary tax incentives, Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (OXFAM), an international non-government organisation, formed...
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
Super Eagles yesterday beat Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to claim...
Abia Denies Allocating Land For Ruga
Abia state goverment has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
TUC Wants 35% Women Representation In PMB’s Cabinet
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the...
Army Kills 145 Bandits, Arrests 223 In Nasarawa, Taraba, Benue
The ‘Operation Whirlstroke’ currently undergoing military operations in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states said they have so far killed 145...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS10 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
OPINION23 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
EDUCATION16 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Prospect Of Oil And Gas In Northern Nigeria
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Pharrell Hints Working On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle For Bronze