ASUU, Member Differ On Alleged Salary Fraud

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Akure zone has condemned alleged salary fraud involving one of its member, Prof Abayomi Sunday Fasina, demanding thorough investigation into the matter.

Fasina, who is the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) was accused of collecting double salaries from FUOYE and the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti for five months under false pretence.

The five months covered the period he was a visiting professor at FUOYE where he later transferred his services to from EKSU.

The ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Olufayo Olu-Olu, who called on the concerned authorities to probe the matter while speaking with journalists confirmed that the issue is already in public domain as the body had spoken on it earlier but no action was taken.

He said: “We heard about it , it is a case of double salary fraud but we said government should investigate. We have done our own part and we have done a press conference on it.

“We have closed the line of communication on it, maybe the powers that be will take an action on it.”

Calls were also put across to the FUOYE Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof. Tunde Samuel and his counterpart in EKSU, Prof. Tale Omole but both of them did not answer their calls.

It was gathered that Fasina had applied for a 189-day leave to complete his students’ project supervision and other duties on sabbatical appointment at FUOYE.

The leave was scheduled to commence on January 4, 2016, and end on September 22, 2016 with the management of EKSU on December 21, 2016 acknowledged Fasina to have completed his sabbatical at FUOYE and resumed work on Sept. 23, 2016.

Reacting to the allegation Fasina described the allegation as “frivolous and lacking in entirety content of validity.

He said those behind the claims are on a mission to malign and consequently destroy his hard earned integrity.

The professor of Soil Science warned those he described as “rebels within the university community” to desist from deprecating his noble personality to promote selfish agenda.’’