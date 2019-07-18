NEWS
Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims
Oyo State Governor Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj exercise to be good ambassador of the country.
Speaking at a farewell ceremony for the intending pilgrim, the state governor, he implored them to also be good ambassadors of the state and shun all act that might compromise their faith.
Makinde urged the pilgrims to reflect the pace setting status of the state in deeds and action and also pray for the state while in Saudi Arabia, adding that in no distance time his administration would ensure pilgrims were airlifted from the Alakia Airport in Ibadan.
Earlier in his welcome address the chairman Oyo state pilgrims welfare board (Muslim wings) Professor Sayed Hamzah Malik appreciated the Governor for his commitment to the success of this year’s Hajj and appealed for upgrading of facilities at the camp.
Some of the intending pilgrims commended the government and officials of the welfare board for ensuring a hitch free arrangements for the 2019 Hajj .
