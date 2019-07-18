Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims

Published

2 hours ago

on

Oyo State Governor Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj exercise to be good ambassador of the country.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony for the intending pilgrim, the state governor, he implored them to also be good ambassadors of the state and shun all act that might compromise their faith.

Makinde urged the pilgrims to reflect the pace setting status of the state in deeds and action and also pray for the state while in Saudi Arabia, adding that in no distance time his administration would ensure pilgrims were airlifted from the Alakia Airport in Ibadan.

Earlier in his welcome address the chairman Oyo state pilgrims welfare board (Muslim wings) Professor Sayed Hamzah Malik appreciated the Governor for his commitment to the success of this year’s Hajj and appealed for upgrading of facilities at the camp.

Some of the intending pilgrims commended the government and officials of the welfare board for ensuring a hitch free arrangements for the 2019 Hajj .

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 mins ago

Senate Confirms 4 Nominees As NCC Commissioners

The Senate has confirmed four nominees for appointment as Commissioners in the board of the National Communication Commission (NCC). The...
NEWS28 mins ago

Iran Agrees To Allow Women Watch Upcoming 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – FIFA

Iran’s Football Federation (FFIRI) has agreed to allow women to attend upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifyers of their men’s national...
NEWS28 mins ago

China Launches Reactor Project In Push For Nuclear Dominance

China has started building its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project on the island province of Hainan, the state-owned China...
NEWS37 mins ago

France To Lead EU Talks On New IMF Chief

French Economy Minister, Bruno Le-Maire, will lead informal talks to produce a European candidate to head International Monetary Fund (IMF),...
BUSINESS40 mins ago

World Bank Contradicts Tanzania’s Growth Estimates

Tanzania’s economy expanded 5.2 per cent in 2018, the World Bank said on Thursday, the second major report this year...
NEWS1 hour ago

UN Chief Pays Glowing Tributes As World Remembers Mandela

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described late Nelson Mandela as an “extraordinary global advocate for dignity and equality” who anyone in...
U.S. President Donald Trump U.S. President Donald Trump
NEWS1 hour ago

Major Defeat In Trump Impeachment Bid

A bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump has been blocked in the US House of Representatives. Texas...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: