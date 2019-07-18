BUSINESS
Boeing To Spend $50m To Support 737 MAX Crash Victims’ Families
Boeing Co (BA.N) yesterday said it would dedicate half of a $100 million fund it created to address two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX planes to financial relief for the families of those killed.
Boeing chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, said the compensation expert, Ken Feinberg, is hired to oversee the distribution.
The announcement of Feinberg’s hiring came minutes before the start of a U.S. House of Representatives hearing that will feature testimony from a father, who lost three children, his wife and mother-in-law in a 737 MAX Ethiopian Air crash in March.
Feinberg said on Wednesday his team would “start immediately drafting a claims protocol for those eligible’’ with the first meeting with Boeing later this week in Washington.
Boeing said on July 3, it would give $100 million over multiple years to local governments and non-profit organisations to help families and communities affected by the crashes.
Boeing reiterated on Wednesday that the money distributed, through the fund, would be independent of the outcome of any lawsuits.
The company is facing a slew of litigation from the families of victims of both crashes.
“Through our partnership with Feinberg and Biros, we hope affected families receive needed assistance as quickly and efficiently as possible,’’ Muilenburg said in a statement, referring to Camille Biros, a lawyer also hired to design and administer the funds.
Boeing’s initial announcement of the $100 million was met with anger by some victims’ families, who described the offer as a publicity stunt.
It remains unclear, who will qualify for the aid and when the funds will be distributed.
MOST READ
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Tuesday’s call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and some northern youths...
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
Unless he complies with the order of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, asking him to appear before it, the chairman...
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’
Every year, Nigeria loses N580billion through unnecessary tax incentives, Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (OXFAM), an international non-government organisation, formed...
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
Super Eagles yesterday beat Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to claim...
Abia Denies Allocating Land For Ruga
Abia state goverment has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
TUC Wants 35% Women Representation In PMB’s Cabinet
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the...
Army Kills 145 Bandits, Arrests 223 In Nasarawa, Taraba, Benue
The ‘Operation Whirlstroke’ currently undergoing military operations in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states said they have so far killed 145...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS10 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
OPINION23 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
EDUCATION16 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Prospect Of Oil And Gas In Northern Nigeria
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Pharrell Hints Working On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle For Bronze