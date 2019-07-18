Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

China Launches Reactor Project In Push For Nuclear Dominance

Published

25 mins ago

on

China has started building its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project on the island province of Hainan, the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said on Thursday.

The project is part of the country’s efforts to diversify its nuclear sector. It was originally scheduled to go into construction in 2017.

The company did not say when the project was likely to be completed.

The country’s first demonstration SMR at the Changjiang nuclear facility in Hainan will be used to “verify the design, manufacture, construction and operation of the technology.

“This including accumulate valuable experience in small nuclear power plants.”

China hopes the reactor – “Linglong One” – will eventually stand alongside its bigger third-generation “Hualong One” model as it bids to export its advanced nuclear technologies and build projects overseas.

SMRs are around a third of the size of conventional reactors and can be used in the remote countryside, shipped to islands and plugged into existing grid infrastructure.

They are also expected to be used in China for urban heating and desalination projects.

The State Power Investment Corporation in June said that it was planning to build a small-scale pilot heating reactor in the northeastern city of Jiamusi, with the aim of putting it into operation by 2024.

China’s ambitious reactor-building plans have been held back by its decision to rely on larger, safer but untested “third-generation” reactor designs, which are costly and have long construction time.

The world’s first AP1000, designed by U.S.-based Westinghouse, finally went into operation at Sanmen on China’s eastern coast in 2018, some four years behind schedule.

The world’s first EPR, designed by France’s Areva, also went into operation in China in December 2018.

China is expected to complete its first reactor using its own domestic Hualong One technology by the end of 2020, ahead of schedule.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS25 mins ago

Iran Agrees To Allow Women Watch Upcoming 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – FIFA

Iran’s Football Federation (FFIRI) has agreed to allow women to attend upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifyers of their men’s national...
NEWS25 mins ago

China Launches Reactor Project In Push For Nuclear Dominance

China has started building its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project on the island province of Hainan, the state-owned China...
NEWS34 mins ago

France To Lead EU Talks On New IMF Chief

French Economy Minister, Bruno Le-Maire, will lead informal talks to produce a European candidate to head International Monetary Fund (IMF),...
BUSINESS38 mins ago

World Bank Contradicts Tanzania’s Growth Estimates

Tanzania’s economy expanded 5.2 per cent in 2018, the World Bank said on Thursday, the second major report this year...
NEWS1 hour ago

UN Chief Pays Glowing Tributes As World Remembers Mandela

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described late Nelson Mandela as an “extraordinary global advocate for dignity and equality” who anyone in...
U.S. President Donald Trump U.S. President Donald Trump
NEWS1 hour ago

Major Defeat In Trump Impeachment Bid

A bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump has been blocked in the US House of Representatives. Texas...
NEWS1 hour ago

23 Killed In Suspected Arson At Japan Anime Studio

At least 23 people are dead and dozens injured after a suspected arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: