Court Adjourns el- Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Attention To July 29

Kaduna State High Court adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by Ibraheem el-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinat, to July 29, 2019.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) leader and his wife had applied to the court seeking to travel and seek medical attention in view of their failing health condition while in detention.

The State Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Dari Bayero, who briefed newsmen, shortly after the hearing, said the adjournment was sequel to an application by the team of Counsel prosecuting the IMN leader.

He said that the team requested for time to examine the medical reports that accompanied IMN leader’s application and authenticate its genuineness before putting up their argument before the court.

Justice Justice Darius Khobo granted the request and adjourned till July 29, to give time to the state counsel who are prosecuting the substantive suit against the IMN leader and his wife Zinat.

It would be recalled however that the IMN leader brought the application before the court seeking permission to travel to Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, India for medical attention following his failing health condition.

El-Zakzaky in the application said if granted the permission to travel, he and his wife would return to Nigeria as soon as they are discharged upon satisfied medical report.

The IMN leader has been in detention since 2015 is standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace among other charges in another court.

Justice Gideon Kurada, who was handling the case, on April 25 adjourned the trial of the IMN leader indefinitely.

The indefinite adjournment was to enable the judge serve on the panel of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Yobe.

Before the indefinite adjournment, the court had on Jan. 22, ordered the Kaduna State Government to avail the IMN leader and his wife Zinat, access to medical attention.

Femi Falana (SAN), the lead counsel to the IMN leader also told newsmen after yesterday’s adjournment that his clients, El-Zakzaky and wife Zinat, were in dire need of medical attention.

Falana said that his clients had not been given adequate medical care since their detention on Dec. 14, 2015.

He expressed concern over the continued decoration of his client’s health, while expressing optimism that at the resumed hearing of the application on July 29, the Court would grant them the permission to travel for urgent medical attention.