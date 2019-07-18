Court Remands Teenager For Allegedly Kidnapping Toddler

A Cyclist, Kennedy Abale, who allegedly kidnapped a toddler, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magjstrates’ Court in Lagos.

Abale, 19, appeared on two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and kidnapping.

His plea was not taken.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Jimah Iseghede, said the defendant committed the offences on June 26 at Ilaje in Ebute Meta.

He alleged that the teenager had kidnapped the four-year-old son of the complainant, Mr Stephen Nwoga, and had demanded a ransom of N120,000 for his release.

The prosecutor said that after Nwoga paid the sum, the defendant had refused to release the toddler.

He said the alleged offences contravened Sections 2 and 3 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Law of Lagos State, 2017.

The Magistrate, Mr Tolu Agbona, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ikoyi Prison, pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He adjourned the case until Aug. 22, pending the DPP’s advice.