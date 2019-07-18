Connect with us
Disregard Rumour On Herdsmen, Police Urges Public

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police has said its attention has been drawn to an alleged video in circulation and with a caption “Enugu Youths Chase Out Fulani Herdsmen and their cows back to North”.

The command said it wished to inform members of the public particularly law abiding citizens of the state that no such incident took place or recorded by the command in any of the communities in the state as painstaking enquiries conducted as well as intelligence information gathered, could not establish that the alleged incident took place in Oduma community and its environs as reflected in the said video clip.

“The command further wishes to inform members of the public that the purported video clip is just the same video that was earlier circulated alleging same incident at Nenwe in Aninri which is a nearby community to oduma of Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu state.

“The command however view the video clip as an attempt to cause disaffection, disunity and promote hatred amongst people of various ethnic backgrounds. The video clip in circulation is the handiwork of mischief makers who want to portray the law abiding youths of the Enugu community and the entire state in a bad light.

To this end, the command has enjoined law abiding members of the public to disregard the mischievous video clip in circulation and go about their normal lawful businesses without fear, intimidation and molestation just as the commissioner of police Enugu state Suleiman Balarabe has directed the operatives of the command working in partnership with sister security Agencies and relevant stake holders to fish out those in the habit of circulating  fake, misleading and concocted video clip aimed at promoting disunity and hatred among group of persons in the state..” the command stated

