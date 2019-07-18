NEWS
DPR Warns Operators Against Violating Industry Rules
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has declared zero tolerance for actions calculated to weaken the oil and gas laws in the country.
Acting director of the agency, Ahmad Rufai Shakur, made the vow yesterday at a press conference to announce DPR’s lifting of sanction against Petroleum Trading Nigeria Limited for committing infractions against the rules in the oil industry.
Shakur explained that the agency decided to lift the sanction against the company after it demonstrated evidence of regret.
He vowed that the agency would continue to sanction operators who have penchant for violating the rules in the nation’s oil and gas industry.
‘‘This should serve as a strong warning to oil marketers who are in the habit of violating the rules in the oil and gas industry. Henceforth, the Department of Petroleum Resources(DPR) will not shirk its responsibility of imposing sanctions on such marketers with a view to serving as deterrent to orders as well as strengthening standards in the industry,’’he said.
The director also highlighted the steps he has taken against influx of illegal gas plants in the country, saying the development has paid off following the reduction in the number of the facilities.
He said his officials have been sealing such gas plants daily as a measure to deter perpetrators from the act.
He noted that the agency has also nipped the multiplicity of gas skids in an unauthorised locations in the country by wielding its sticks when necessary.
He also implored oil marketers to comply with established standards in the industry with a view to growing the nation’s oil sector.
He assured that the agency is committed to promoting safety, environment and health in the sector as well as directing the affairs of the industry in line with the international standards.
The DPR director said the agency is desirous of collaborating with stakeholders towards creating enabling environment in the country’s oil and gas industry.
