NEWS
Edojobs, Uber Finalise Plans As Ride-Hailing Platform Set To Launch In Benin City
The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has finalised modalities and Greenlight activities as Uber, ride-hailing company, is set to launch in the city of Benin.
In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie said EdoJobs and the State’s Investment Promotion Office are finalising arrangements with the Uber team to ensure the smooth take-off of the service in Benin City.
The global ride-sharing service is scheduled for launch in Benin City on July 24, 2019, at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City. Uber will also be launching its Greenlight Hub – a support centre for its driver-partners on the same day.
He added that the state government is passionate about attracting investors and businesses to the state, which makes the coming of Uber to the state another testament to the state’s openness to business and investment.
According to him, “We are committed to opening up the business space in Edo State and have ensured that investors get the needed support to set up a base in Edo State and enjoy from our comparative advantage as a logistic hub in the South-South region. So, it is not so surprising that the government’s openness to investors has attracted Uber to Benin City. We task our youths and upwardly-mobile residents to take advantage of the service in the state.
The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said that the state government is keen on attracting investors and ensuring that inflow of investments into the state is sustained.
According to her, “We are working closely with Uber for its launch in Benin City. There was a recent engagement with drivers at the Edo Innovation Hub, where we engaged with drivers who will operate on the platform. We are excited about the coming of the service in Benin and are working closely to ensure its smooth take-off.”
Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Investment Promotion, Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, said that the State’s investment promotion drive is yielding the desired results, and efforts are being synergised among relevant government agencies to attract more investment into other sectors of the state’s economy.
“With Uber’s coming, we are very confident that more investors will be looking at Benin to expand their businesses,” he added.
MOST READ
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the order by the House of Representatives asking the Police and the Department of State...
DPR Seals 25 Filling Stations In Kano For Various Offences
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 25 filling stations in Kano for various offences, the News Agency of...
FG To Supply 10% Of India Crude Demands
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will continue to supply 10 per cent of India’s crude oil demand...
Senate Confirms Galadima As NIPSS DG, NCC Commissioners
The Senate confirmed the appointment of Prof Habu S. Galadima as the substantive Director General (DG), National Institute for Policy...
Court Adjourns el- Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Attention To July 29
Kaduna State High Court adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by...
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
A 37-year-old night guard, Wasiu Orilonise on Thursday told an Ibadan Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Iwo road, Ibadan, Oyo...
NBA President Urges Govt, Nigerians To Protect, Uphold Rules Of Law
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro has called on the Nigerians to do everything to protect...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS23 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’