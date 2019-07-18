el-Rufai Submits N81bn Supplementary Budget To Kaduna Assembly

Connect with us
The Kaduna State House of Assembly has received N81, 682, 444, 243.21 supplementary budget from the state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, which passes first and second readings.

The speaker of the House, Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Shagali who presided over the sitting while reading the message from Governor el-Rufai said the supplementary budget was necessitated by the fresh injection of funds received by the Planning and Budget Commission from the Ministry of Finance for supplementary appropriation which requires approval from the House in line with the provision of section 9 of the Public Finance Management Law, 2016.

The budget scaled its first reading after setting aside rule 3(1) order 7 of the standard order of the House to allow for the second reading of the budget.

A six-man ad hoc committee was constituted to look into the budget for further legislative process, which will be chaired by Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed of Zaria Kewaye constituency.

In his contributions, Minority Whip Hon. Samuel Ubankato (Kajuru constituency) called on the constituted committee to look at the budget critically so that the legislative process will be fast for the government to continue with its normal activities in the state.

