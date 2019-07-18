NEWS
EU Contributes £50m To Tackling Drug Abuse, Trafficking In W/Africa
Mr Kurt Cornelis, Head of Cooperation. European Union Delegation to ECOWAS said on Thursday that EU had contributed 50 million Euros to the fight against drug use and illicit drug trafficking in West Africa.
Cornelis disclosed this in an interview with newsmen at the end of the launch of 2014-2017 West African report on drugs in Abuja.
He said the programme started in 2014 through EU implementation partners, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) following reported increase in drug abuse in the sub-region.
The EU official said it was also discovered years ago that West Africa was used to transport drugs, hence the bloc’s interest in funding programmes that will curb the menace.
“We support ECOWAS in many areas and we have noticed that drug use and illicit trafficking of drugs have become a problem in West Africa, so we decided to increase our support to ECOWAS in this area.
“I am glad that after a couple of years of work, finally we have a scientific report which demonstrates many aspects of drug abuse and trafficking in West Africa; and we have reconfirmed that the problem is growing and more needs to be done.
“On this particular programme, we have contributed 50 million Euros for the funding of activities.
“We knew that West Africa acted as a kind of platform, or transit for drugs towards Europe, but now we have to understand that the consumption of drugs is really on the rise in Africa and should be of concern to government,’’ he said.
He explained that the funds were meant for capacity building, tackling drug abuse and trafficking; as well as obtaining valid data and report on drugs.
“It took a while for the programme to yield results, but we are happy with what has been achieved so far and I think we can end the project on a good note,’’ Cornelis said.
MOST READ
Court Remands Teenager For Allegedly Kidnapping Toddler
A Cyclist, Kennedy Abale, who allegedly kidnapped a toddler, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magjstrates’ Court in...
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin...
I Never Faced N25bn Corruption Charge, Sen. Goje
Sen. Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly has said that at no time did he...
Why AGF Withdrew Criminal Charges Against Me – Sen Goje
Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Adamu Goje has explained reasons why the Attorney General of the federation withdrew criminal...
PMB Links Insecurity To Illicit Funds
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the intelligence community in Africa to tighten the loop against illicit financial flows, just...
Cassava Most Consumed Food Crop In Africa – IITA
International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) says cassava remained one of the most consumed food crops in Africa and the...
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
The 20-year-old woman, Blessing John who was arrested by the police for allegedly biting her boyfriend’s manhood has been bailed...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS22 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’