FCTA Suspends Teachers Accused Of Molestation

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has suspended two teachers of the FCT School for the Blind, Jabi-Abuja, Mr. Ilo Chukwuma and Ebenezer Olateju, for alleged involvement in the molestation of some female students of the school.

Permanent secretary of the FCTA, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, who announced the suspension, during an unscheduled visit to the school yesterday, directed the director of security services, Mr. Adamu Gwary, to ensure full compliance and implementation of the suspension order, pending the conclusion of investigations on the matter.

Ohaa also directed that Mr. Chukwuma, who was accommodated in the school residential quarters, to vacate the school within the week, stressing that both teachers should stay clear of the school premises as investigations continue.

Speaking on the alleged rape of a student by Mr. Ebenezer Olateju, the permanent secretary stressed that the image of the country and the FCTA was at stake, adding “While we are working round the clock to give every physically challenged student the best of education, we cannot have incidences as this mar our progress and achievements.”

He expressed disgust over the actions of the accused teachers as he listened to victims narrate their ordeals and lamented that teachers who are supposed to be protectors are now the students’ nightmare.

“We cannot allow this kind of behavior to continue. These children more or less are helpless and they depend on teachers here. They have confidence and trust in you, that you will protect them from immorality and even outside invasion and you turn now to be the person they are now afraid of. As a government we cannot just fold our arms.”

He continued: “We want to be fair and follow due process. So, we will allow the committee do its work and report by next week. But let me assure parents that, anyone found culpable in any of these incidences, not only in this school, will be dismissed and prosecuted. Our teachers, like Caesar’s wife must be above board.”

One of the victims disclosed that the accused, Mr. Chukwuma had touched her inappropriately while they were in the school bus on an excursion to Kwali, two weeks ago. Another victim also claimed that the accused had always singled her out to berate after she had indicated that she would not condone his inappropriate action.

Also speaking, the school head teacher, Abdulrazaq Suraju Ademola explained that already a committee has been setup to investigate the issue and the reports have been forwarded to the secretary of the Local Education Authority (LEA) for onward report to the FCT Universal basic Education Board (UBEB).

Also speaking, the chairman, FCT-UBEB, Dr Kabir Matazu, warned all school heads in the FCT that such behaviours would not be condoned in their schools, adding that they would henceforth be held liable if such incidences occurred.