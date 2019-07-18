NEWS
France To Lead EU Talks On New IMF Chief
French Economy Minister, Bruno Le-Maire, will lead informal talks to produce a European candidate to head International Monetary Fund (IMF), a European official at G7 talks near Paris said on Thursday.
The four European G7 members – Britain, France, Germany and Italy – agreed that one European candidate should be put forward as a replacement for outgoing IMF Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, the official said on condition of anonymity.
The IMF has traditionally been headed by a European, while sister organisation, the World Bank, has been headed by U.S. officials.
Lagarde submitted her resignation as IMF chief this week after EU heads of government nominated her to head the European Central Bank.
“Le-Maire will consult informally with all EU member-states to find an agreed candidate with economic and financial experience as well as a political track record,’’ the source said.
MOST READ
Senate Confirms 4 Nominees As NCC Commissioners
The Senate has confirmed four nominees for appointment as Commissioners in the board of the National Communication Commission (NCC). The...
Iran Agrees To Allow Women Watch Upcoming 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – FIFA
Iran’s Football Federation (FFIRI) has agreed to allow women to attend upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifyers of their men’s national...
China Launches Reactor Project In Push For Nuclear Dominance
China has started building its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project on the island province of Hainan, the state-owned China...
France To Lead EU Talks On New IMF Chief
French Economy Minister, Bruno Le-Maire, will lead informal talks to produce a European candidate to head International Monetary Fund (IMF),...
World Bank Contradicts Tanzania’s Growth Estimates
Tanzania’s economy expanded 5.2 per cent in 2018, the World Bank said on Thursday, the second major report this year...
UN Chief Pays Glowing Tributes As World Remembers Mandela
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described late Nelson Mandela as an “extraordinary global advocate for dignity and equality” who anyone in...
Major Defeat In Trump Impeachment Bid
A bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump has been blocked in the US House of Representatives. Texas...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
EDUCATION24 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC