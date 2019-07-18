ENTERTAINMENT
Gospel Singer, Frank Edwards Celebrates 17yrs Asthma Free
Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edwards is celebrating 17 years of being healed of Asthma.
Edwards, who took to Instagram handle @frankrichboy to celebrate, also expressed gratitude to God for the healing.
According to the gospel singer, he had never used an inhaler since those years and nothing has happened to him.
The singer, with excitement, prayed for those going through same challenge,
Edwards wrote:
“Today marks 17 years God healed me from asthma and I’ve never used an inhaler since then.
“My prayer tonight is to everyone with any type of health challenge even if it’s a terminal disease.
“WE SERVE A GOD WHO CAN TERMINATE TERMINAL DISEASES!! Be free from sickness IN JESUS NAME!!!
Edwards is one of the most popular gospel musicians in Nigeria, one of the most appreciated Christian singer and his songs have become very popular.
His debut album saw the light in 2008 and was called ‘The Definition’ which consisted of 14 tracks and he released several other albums, like “Angels on t he Runaway” in 2010 and “Unlimited” in 2011.
He has become a new label in the music industry and has released famous songs, like:You too dey bless me; Omema o, Mma Mma, Welcome to Zion etc.
Edwards created his own Record Label called “RockTown” and his third and fourth album were an acclaimed success in the industry.
MOST READ
Don’t Field Candidates With Questionable Character, Lokpobiri Warns APC
An aspirant for the governorship of Bayelsa State, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has advised the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) not...
India School-Leaving Exam: The Controversy That Cost 23 Lives
At least 23 teenagers in the southern Indian state of Telangana have killed themselves since their school-leaving exam results were...
Foundation Provides Support To Over 300 Asthma Patients Nationwide
Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF) says it has provided direct support to over 300 asthma patients nationwide within the past two...
Pilgrims Start Movement From Madinah To Makkah
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHNCO) has commenced transportation of pilgrims from Madinah in continuation of their religious rites...
Tuberculosis: Aisha Buhari Decries Low Rate Of Case Detection, Treatment
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has decried the low rate of tuberculosis (TB) case detection and treatment in the...
Man Finds Own Amputated Leg On Cigarette Packets Without Consent
A 60-year-old man in eastern France says he was stunned to discover that a picture of his amputated leg had...
Guber Poll Votes Recount: Court Dismisses PDP, Ashiru’s Appeal In Kaduna
The Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS19 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
NSE All-Share Index Dips 0.56%