Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Guber Poll Votes Recount: Court Dismisses PDP, Ashiru’s Appeal In Kaduna

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Isa Ashiru against the refusal of the Kaduna State Governorship Petition Tribunal to order for the recount of votes.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice Hussaini Muktar also affirmed the orders of the tribunal, refusing to order for a recount.

Justice Muktar agreed with the respondents that the counting of votes and making it an exhibit in court is part of a trial, which is capable of disposing off the main claim in the matter.

According to him, the Supreme Court frowned at that which allows a matter to be disposed off at a pre-trial conference.

Muktar, argued that the essence of pre-trial conference is to prepare parties and the court toward issues to be thrashed out at the trial and not to conclude the trial.

It will be recalled that the tribunal had struck out the petitioners’ request, seeking for a recount of votes cast in the governorship election which held on March 9, for lack of merit.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ibrahim Bako who ruled on the motion on May 29, had said that the tribunal has a time frame of only 180 days to complete its assignment.

Justice Bako had also refused the application for amendment of the motion, seeking to narrow the votes recount to only 12 local government areas of Kaduna state.

Specifically, the petitioners had asked the tribunal to order the votes recount in Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Giwa, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Makarfi, Birnin Gwari and Ikara amongst other local government areas.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, PDP and its gubernatorial candidate appealed the verdict at the Court of Appeal.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Senate Chamber Senate Chamber
NEWS2 mins ago

Senate Begins Investigation Into Edo Assembly Crisis

The Senate on Thursday commenced investigation into the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly. The Senate Ad hoc...
NEWS11 mins ago

Don’t Field Candidates With Questionable Character, Lokpobiri Warns APC

An aspirant for the governorship of Bayelsa State, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has advised the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) not...
NEWS12 mins ago

India School-Leaving Exam: The Controversy That Cost 23 Lives

At least 23 teenagers in the southern Indian state of Telangana have killed themselves since their school-leaving exam results were...
HEALTH15 mins ago

Foundation Provides Support To Over 300 Asthma Patients Nationwide

Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF) says it has provided direct support to over 300 asthma patients nationwide within the past two...
NEWS29 mins ago

Pilgrims Start Movement From Madinah To Makkah

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHNCO) has commenced transportation of pilgrims from Madinah in continuation of their religious rites...
NEWS32 mins ago

Tuberculosis: Aisha Buhari Decries Low Rate Of Case Detection, Treatment

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has decried the low rate of tuberculosis (TB) case detection and treatment in the...
NEWS48 mins ago

Man Finds Own Amputated Leg On Cigarette Packets Without Consent

A 60-year-old man in eastern France says he was stunned to discover that a picture of his amputated leg had...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: