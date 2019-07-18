Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

I Want To Leave, Neymar Tells PSG

Published

7 hours ago

on

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar reaffirmed his desire to leave the club in a short meeting with sporting director Leonardo.

The meeting occurred after the Brazil international reported for preseason training on Monday, one week after he was expected back in the French capital.

As indicated through his father last week, Neymar returned to the French champions’ Camp des Loges training centre after fulfilling his commitments back in his homeland, with Leonardo reminding the player of PSG’s disappointment at his tardiness and consequent stance.

Neymar and Leonardo have spoken multiple times over the telephone since the latter’s return as sporting director earlier this month, and the player’s father has also told the PSG exec that his son wants out, but ESPN FC sources say that Monday marked the first time that such a talk has happened face to face.

Although Neymar did not train with his club teammates and is not expected to feature in Tuesday’s friendly against Dynamo Dresden in Germany, the 27-year-old did a significant amount of gym work and is expected to undergo further tests as his teammates travel to Rudolf Harbig stadium.

The ball is now in Barcelona’s court after the €222 million man dropped a thinly disguised hint at his hopes for a summer move over the weekend.

Sources have also revealed that Barca feel it is possible to still bring the South American in after signing Antoine Griezmann for €120 million last week. Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu had previously stated that he was aware that Neymar wanted to leave but that PSG didn’t want to sell him.

Meanwhile, super-agent Pini Zahavi remains hard at work with Philippe Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian on trying to ensure that a possible switch stands the strongest chance of happening.

Elsewhere, Abdou Diallo’s signing is expected to be made official by the Ligue 1 giants on Tuesday after the 23-year-old underwent his medical on Monday ahead of his proposed €32m move from Borussia Dortmund.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS4 mins ago

Senate Confirms 4 Nominees As NCC Commissioners

The Senate has confirmed four nominees for appointment as Commissioners in the board of the National Communication Commission (NCC). The...
NEWS30 mins ago

Iran Agrees To Allow Women Watch Upcoming 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – FIFA

Iran’s Football Federation (FFIRI) has agreed to allow women to attend upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifyers of their men’s national...
NEWS30 mins ago

China Launches Reactor Project In Push For Nuclear Dominance

China has started building its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project on the island province of Hainan, the state-owned China...
NEWS38 mins ago

France To Lead EU Talks On New IMF Chief

French Economy Minister, Bruno Le-Maire, will lead informal talks to produce a European candidate to head International Monetary Fund (IMF),...
BUSINESS42 mins ago

World Bank Contradicts Tanzania’s Growth Estimates

Tanzania’s economy expanded 5.2 per cent in 2018, the World Bank said on Thursday, the second major report this year...
NEWS1 hour ago

UN Chief Pays Glowing Tributes As World Remembers Mandela

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described late Nelson Mandela as an “extraordinary global advocate for dignity and equality” who anyone in...
U.S. President Donald Trump U.S. President Donald Trump
NEWS1 hour ago

Major Defeat In Trump Impeachment Bid

A bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump has been blocked in the US House of Representatives. Texas...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: