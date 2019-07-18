SPORTS
I Want To Leave, Neymar Tells PSG
Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar reaffirmed his desire to leave the club in a short meeting with sporting director Leonardo.
The meeting occurred after the Brazil international reported for preseason training on Monday, one week after he was expected back in the French capital.
As indicated through his father last week, Neymar returned to the French champions’ Camp des Loges training centre after fulfilling his commitments back in his homeland, with Leonardo reminding the player of PSG’s disappointment at his tardiness and consequent stance.
Neymar and Leonardo have spoken multiple times over the telephone since the latter’s return as sporting director earlier this month, and the player’s father has also told the PSG exec that his son wants out, but ESPN FC sources say that Monday marked the first time that such a talk has happened face to face.
Although Neymar did not train with his club teammates and is not expected to feature in Tuesday’s friendly against Dynamo Dresden in Germany, the 27-year-old did a significant amount of gym work and is expected to undergo further tests as his teammates travel to Rudolf Harbig stadium.
The ball is now in Barcelona’s court after the €222 million man dropped a thinly disguised hint at his hopes for a summer move over the weekend.
Sources have also revealed that Barca feel it is possible to still bring the South American in after signing Antoine Griezmann for €120 million last week. Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu had previously stated that he was aware that Neymar wanted to leave but that PSG didn’t want to sell him.
Meanwhile, super-agent Pini Zahavi remains hard at work with Philippe Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian on trying to ensure that a possible switch stands the strongest chance of happening.
Elsewhere, Abdou Diallo’s signing is expected to be made official by the Ligue 1 giants on Tuesday after the 23-year-old underwent his medical on Monday ahead of his proposed €32m move from Borussia Dortmund.
