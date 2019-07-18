OPINION
Is Kogi Going The Way Of Zamfara?
Even before the ballot for the November 2019 gubernatorial election is cast, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi may go the way of Zamfara.
One would think the APC have learned their lessons from the mistakes they made in Zamfara and Rivers that cost them dearly in those states, but it appears they are set on repeating them in Kogi state as they continue to turn away from decisively stemming the crisis that has been brimming since the fateful general election.especially now that the primaries and main election are just months away.
If the current imbroglio over who the genuine party executives are and what mode of primaries the party will adopt in the primary election is any indication then we might be witnessing Zamfara all over again. And this will be on the APC NWC for their lackluster handling of the internal wranglings ongoing in Kogi state.
The APC seemed to be cruising to victory in Zamfara state until Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal held that the APC did not file any eligible candidate in the 2019 general elections because the party did not conduct any valid primary elections.
The Supreme court in a unanimous judgment by a five-man panel of Justices led by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, upheld the verdict of the Appeal Court when the case was escalated before the Apex Court.
The same signs of trouble are currently playing out in Kogi as we are yet to know who the genuine party executives are, and there seem to be an intense division on mode of primaries to be adopted, even though the APC NWC has come out to announce indirect primaries as the agreed upon format.
If the APC NWC do not wade in to settle the deep rift within the party in Kogi and allow things to continue on their current trajectory, we might have a case of another Zamfara where the party lost out after the main election this November due to internal crisis.
Aduku, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja
