JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin Gari “A” Ward, Sokoto North Local Government, and the Party’s Sokoto state Executive Committee on the party’s National Vice Chairman (North-west), Inuwa Abdulkadir over anti-party activities.

The party’s organs in Sokoto state have earlier expelled Inuwa Abdulkadir and passed on their recommendation to the NWC for ratification.

A statement signed Thursday in Abuja by the APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said the decision to uphold the actions of the Sokoto APC organs was taken at a meeting of the NWC held at the Party’s National Secretariat on Thursday.

“Abdulkadir failed to utilise the opportunity to defend himself before the disciplinary committee set up by the NWC to look into the various petitions received against certain members of our party.

“Following the suspension of Abdulkadir, the NWC will subsequently forward the decision of the Sokoto State organs to the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for further actions.”