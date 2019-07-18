FOOTBALL
Juventus Confirm De Ligt Signing From Ajax
Juventus have signed Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt for 75 million euros ($84.25 million) on a five-year contract, the Italian Serie A champions said on Thursday.
“It’s the news all Bianconeri fans have been waiting to hear all summer: Matthijs de Ligt is officially a Juventus player!” the club said on its website.
The transfer fee, which includes additional costs for 10.5 million euros, is at the top of the potential range of 65 to 75 million euros that Sky Italy reported in June.
The contract includes a termination clause of 150 million euros which is valid from the third year of the contract, the broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
De Ligt told Netherlands’ NOS television in June that Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo asked him to join the Turin-based club at the end of the Nations League final after Portugal beat the Netherlands 1-0.
The 19-year-old Ajax captain, capped 15-times by the Netherlands, made 33 appearances last season and scored three goals.
De Ligt joins Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, in the defence ranks after Andrea Barzagli retired last season.
Barzagli, Bonucci, and Chiellini formed Juve’s ‘BBC defence’, which was also employed in the Italian national team.
