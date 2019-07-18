SPORTS
Kenyan Marathoner Biwott Banned For 8 Years
Kenyan marathoner Salome Jerono Biwott has been banned for eight years after being found guilty of committing a second doping violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday in another blow to Kenya’s sporting reputation.
Biwott, 36, tested positive for the banned substance Norandrosterone in April during the Sao Paulo International Marathon. She had previously served a two-year period of ineligibility in 2012, following another failed test.
The AIU, an independent body that handles anti-doping and integrity issues on behalf of world’s athletics ruling body, the IAAF, said in a statement on Thursday that Biwott had failed to respond to the charge against her by their deadline.
The AIU said she would be banned for eight years from June 5 and her results would be disqualified since April 7.
“We are aware of Jerono’s matter and others who are still cheating themselves out there, your days are numbered. You won’t escape this dragnet. You had better stop cheating yourselves,” Athletics Kenya (AK) Executive Committee member, Barnaba Korir told reporters.
Kenya, known for its middle and long-distance running pedigree, has suffered serious damage to its reputation, due to a number of doping violations in recent years.
Former Chicago and Boston Marathon winner Rita Jeptoo, 2016 Olympic marathon champion Jemimah Sumgong and 2008 Olympic and three-time 1,500m world champion Asbel Kiprop are among those who have been sanctioned.
MOST READ
Court Remands Teenager For Allegedly Kidnapping Toddler
A Cyclist, Kennedy Abale, who allegedly kidnapped a toddler, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magjstrates’ Court in...
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin...
I Never Faced N25bn Corruption Charge, Sen. Goje
Sen. Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly has said that at no time did he...
Why AGF Withdrew Criminal Charges Against Me – Sen Goje
Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Adamu Goje has explained reasons why the Attorney General of the federation withdrew criminal...
PMB Links Insecurity To Illicit Funds
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the intelligence community in Africa to tighten the loop against illicit financial flows, just...
Cassava Most Consumed Food Crop In Africa – IITA
International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) says cassava remained one of the most consumed food crops in Africa and the...
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
The 20-year-old woman, Blessing John who was arrested by the police for allegedly biting her boyfriend’s manhood has been bailed...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS22 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’