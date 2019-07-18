Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (2)

Explanatorily, chronic lopsided- ness, primitive greediness, jaundiced accumulative nauseating that were associated and did characterize the previous regimes since 1991 when Kogi State was created have been given burial funeral. A case study is the appointment of commissioners, Special Assistants and Chairmen of state parastatals including membership of Governing Councils of the tertiary institutions are based on justice, equity & fairness. Previous Governors dubiously allocated 80+% of these appointments to their respective kith, kins & relatives exclusively at the detriment and consternation of others. The suave official position of state government under GYB has severely ameliorated if not entirely eradicated acidic agitations based of ethnicity, sectionality and unsocial social groups. Thanks to the regime too that violent ethnic bickering and fighting have drastically plummeted. Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari might have seen this factor when he advised the visiting state representatives chaired by Attah Igala recently to return to Kogi and continue to work as a team. In the past such visit would have been populated by one ethnic group chiefs. GYB deserves the accolade not to have been swayed by two pronged allurings: past tyranny of some parasitic and despotic ruling elites who felt and administered as if the state was simply their fiefdom and agitation of the all along oppressed for revenge.

This philosophical rendering takes us to the third next feat that commend GYB for our consideration for election come November. This factor is Unity of the state. Both in relative and active terms, the state is united. Due to the above dictum, equity in appointment, fair allocation of utilities, infrastructures and physical dispensation of justice to all parts of the state, the people are united both in thinking, activities and even, in rebellion. Kogi State used to be the most disunited and culturally balkanized state in the country. GYB has positively changed the narratives and functionalities. No campaigner has accused GYB of disunity and sowing the seeds of discord among the various groups of the state. Even the iconoclastic elements saved themselves in the current campaigning of castigating GYB of sectionalism despite their diatribes. Beyond inter-ethnic and senatorial districts relative harmony, unity within the districts has been cultivated, enshrined and sustained through the unity methodologies enunciated by the Governor, Yahaya BELLO.

This takes me to the fourth factor that commends itself to the re-election of GYB in November 2019. Maintenance of Security is GYB highest success cluster. The Governor’s top class performance is in the area security. In the security cycle, the Gov is known as No1 Security Governor of the nation. Comprehensive Academic bibliographical delineations and lexicological definitions of national security can be seen and view in my various scholarly works few of which can be retrieved in google. Suffice to parameterly define what is meant here as security; It the protection of the human capital, citizens, visitors critical sectors of the state both within and without from external and internal onslaught, dismemberment and cajolement. In essence the protection of lives and properties of the kogi citizens and its guests from physical harms irrespective of gender, religion and section is the Security meant in this work. Maintenance of security is the topmost requirement and duty of any government and leadership of any given geo- society.

Robbery, kidnapping, criminal banditry, violent rebellion, domestic hooliganism, Boko Haramism and waylaying are part of the dysfunctional ravages which though hitherto characterized the state but have all been severely degraded and some entirely obviated. From the most insecure state with dangerous routes and highways, Kogi State is a leading state in the country where doing business is no longer severely limited by insecurity.

GYB has gotten several awards and genuinely understandably so, from high profile security individuals, Institutions and body to include the IGP and Commandant of NDA, the No1 Military and Security University in the Sub- Saharan Africa. At the early part of the regime and in continuity, GYB among many, personally and physically supervised the demolition and seizure of properties and infrastructures used for kidnapping and banditry; he cleared several metres away into the bush highways to enable and sharpen motorists’ view-lens before kidnappers strike; he gave monetary reward for those who gave critical and credible intelligence information about criminal gangsters, marauders and persons’ hide outs and hide ins.

At a point GYB imposed at least 48hrs curfew on Kogi State central district in order to cleanse and and root out and root off the hordes of BOKO Haramists and organized criminals.

He has severally caused thru strategic lobbying of, and partnership with Security Heads, the change in postings to Kogi State, of State Security apparatuses – all in order to secure the best security leeway and maintenance of high level socio- political leverage to the State’s citizens. Furthermore, GYB has variously empowered the state’s Police Force, National Security & Civil Defence Corp, Dept of State Security, Army and other para-Military bodies to make them rapid in responses to distress calls and pre-emptive action on matters of security. Safety in all known and responsible climes, is the No1 in core administration. Success in security is poignantly equivalent success in the overall administration.

The reason is obvious. Security links all and every sectors and functionalities of the statecraft and administration. In other words, without adequate security, nothing can function optimally.

– Abere wrote from Abuja