NASENI, China Varsity Collaborate On Production Of Transformers

As part of the federal government’s steps to make electricity supply available nationwide, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is sending 60 engineers to China t for training on how to fast track mass production of transformers for consumers.

The shortlisted engineers will later run the proposed Transformer Manufacturing Line and High Voltage Testing Laboratory, which is located in Power Equipment and Electrical Machinery Development Institute (PEEMADI) in Okene.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna said the agency has been producing transformers manually and using traditional technology but will now want to learn the modern form of transformer production using computers.

Haruna made this disclosure yesterday in Abuja at the orientation training programme for the Engineers before their departure to China.

He said the other component of the training is high voltage testing which is of great benefit. He said Nigeria will no longer take samples of faulty transformers abroad for analysis and information.

The NASENI Boss said with the facility, the power industry and independent power producers can go to the facility to ascertain their situation without having to pay heavily for testing and certification abroad.

He said: “Already in the power equipment and electrical development institute of NASENI, we are producing transformers manually and using traditional technology but the world has gone advanced. We are just going to learn the modern way of using computer for designing and manufacturing.

“It is not just China that supplies transformers to Nigeria, transformers used in Nigeria come from all countries so we don’t have national standard.

“If we learn the processes of design and production we won’t continue producing their own model, we will design and produce our own Nigerian standard and models. The other component of this training is high voltage testing technology.

“There is no successful power industry without high voltage testing laboratory. Currently, with a lot of faults happening in our power system we will have to take samples abroad for analysis and information. Now this facility will be used to help the power industry and the independent power producers to ascertain their situation without having to pay heavily for testing and certification abroad.

“Already,the Standards Organization of Nigeria comes to us for certain services because of competence and laboratory facilities.

“By the time we have this laboratory; it is not just companies in Nigeria that will be coming to us for services but neighboring countries.

“The package of the project is not just training; the trainees will come back and help install the infrastructure. The package is provision of manufacturing facilities and training of capable hands to operate the facilities. They will install the facilities and run it”.