NEWS
NASENI, China Varsity Collaborate On Production Of Transformers
As part of the federal government’s steps to make electricity supply available nationwide, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is sending 60 engineers to China t for training on how to fast track mass production of transformers for consumers.
The shortlisted engineers will later run the proposed Transformer Manufacturing Line and High Voltage Testing Laboratory, which is located in Power Equipment and Electrical Machinery Development Institute (PEEMADI) in Okene.
The Executive Vice-Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna said the agency has been producing transformers manually and using traditional technology but will now want to learn the modern form of transformer production using computers.
Haruna made this disclosure yesterday in Abuja at the orientation training programme for the Engineers before their departure to China.
He said the other component of the training is high voltage testing which is of great benefit. He said Nigeria will no longer take samples of faulty transformers abroad for analysis and information.
The NASENI Boss said with the facility, the power industry and independent power producers can go to the facility to ascertain their situation without having to pay heavily for testing and certification abroad.
He said: “Already in the power equipment and electrical development institute of NASENI, we are producing transformers manually and using traditional technology but the world has gone advanced. We are just going to learn the modern way of using computer for designing and manufacturing.
“It is not just China that supplies transformers to Nigeria, transformers used in Nigeria come from all countries so we don’t have national standard.
“If we learn the processes of design and production we won’t continue producing their own model, we will design and produce our own Nigerian standard and models. The other component of this training is high voltage testing technology.
“There is no successful power industry without high voltage testing laboratory. Currently, with a lot of faults happening in our power system we will have to take samples abroad for analysis and information. Now this facility will be used to help the power industry and the independent power producers to ascertain their situation without having to pay heavily for testing and certification abroad.
“Already,the Standards Organization of Nigeria comes to us for certain services because of competence and laboratory facilities.
“By the time we have this laboratory; it is not just companies in Nigeria that will be coming to us for services but neighboring countries.
“The package of the project is not just training; the trainees will come back and help install the infrastructure. The package is provision of manufacturing facilities and training of capable hands to operate the facilities. They will install the facilities and run it”.
MOST READ
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Tuesday’s call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and some northern youths...
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
Unless he complies with the order of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, asking him to appear before it, the chairman...
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’
Every year, Nigeria loses N580billion through unnecessary tax incentives, Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (OXFAM), an international non-government organisation, formed...
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
Super Eagles yesterday beat Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to claim...
Abia Denies Allocating Land For Ruga
Abia state goverment has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
TUC Wants 35% Women Representation In PMB’s Cabinet
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the...
Army Kills 145 Bandits, Arrests 223 In Nasarawa, Taraba, Benue
The ‘Operation Whirlstroke’ currently undergoing military operations in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states said they have so far killed 145...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS10 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
OPINION23 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
EDUCATION16 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Prospect Of Oil And Gas In Northern Nigeria
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Pharrell Hints Working On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle For Bronze