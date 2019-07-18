BUSINESS
NERC Bemoans Energy Theft, To Cap Estimated Billing
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has attributed the high estimated billing being complained of by Nigerians to the upsurge in cases of energy theft and unauthorised pilfering of electricity.
The Vice Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Sunusi Garba made the assertion in Kaduna yesterday during a public hearing and consultation with stakeholders on three regulations being proposed by the electricity regulatory body.
Alhaji Sunusi said that “energy theft is the major contributing factor to the prohibitive estimated billing currently being experienced across the country.” He called on all stakeholders to join hands with the Commission to address the situation.
He disclosed that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission is working on three draft regulations; the Distribution Franchising, Capping of Estimated Billing and Competitive Transition Charge Regulations, aimed at injecting more efficiency and competition into the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.
“The Commission is going round the Country to hold public hearing with the view to getting more valuable inputs from all stakeholders so that at the end, we shall have all inclusive and robust regulations which shall go a long way in addressing some of the challenges bedevilling the nation’s electricity market”, he stated.
In his contribution, managing director/CEO of Kaduna Electric, Engr. Garba Haruna disclosed that Kaduna Electric has blazed the trail in sub-franchising as the Company has gone far in sensitising and mobilising the business community and all relevant stakeholders in its franchise on the benefits of the proposed franchising partnership to both the electricity consumers and the electricity industry.
Engr. Garba Haruna allayed fears of any tariff increase or hidden charges by any franchisee.
According to him, “any franchisee operating in Kaduna Electric’s franchise area shall be made to fully comply with the service level agreement and any breach of contract shall not be tolerated”.
The electricity boss assured the customers of the company of the unwavering commitment of the Management of Kaduna Electric to service excellence and shall always support any initiative by NERC aimed at improving service delivery and customers’ satisfaction.
