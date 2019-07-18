ENTERTAINMENT
Nigeria’s Chiwetel Ejiofor Shines In Disney’s ‘Maleficent’
Nigerian actor, Chiwetel Ejiofor stunned fans in the recently-released trailer for Disney’s ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ alongside Angelina Jolie.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is Ejiofor’s second Disney movie in 2019 as he also appeared in ‘The Lion King’ with Beyonce and Danny Glover.
Ejiofor came into limelight for his performance in ‘12 Years a Slave’. He received Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations, along with the BAFTA Award for Best Actor.
He was nominated for a 2014 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance on Dancing on the Edge.
In 2008, he was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for services to the arts. He was elevated to Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2015 Birthday Honours.
In ‘Maleficent’, Ejiofor plays Connal, who antagonises Jolie and in the trailer, he exercises control over her character although his character arc remains unknown.
‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ was directed by Joachim Rønning, and written by Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, and Noah Harpster from a story by Woolverton.
It is a sequel to the 2014 film ‘Maleficent’, with Angelina Jolie returning to portray the title role. Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville also return to their previous roles.
However, Harris Dickinson replacing Brenton Thwaites from the first film and Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein, and Ejiofor joining the cast as new characters.
After the release of the first film in May 2014, Jolie stated a sequel was possible. The project was officially announced the following June and Jolie signed on in April 2016.
Rønning, who co-directed ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (2017) for Disney, was hired to direct the film in October and the rest of the cast was added or confirmed in May 2018.
NAN reports that ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ is scheduled to be released on October 18, 2019
MOST READ
17 Killed As Bus Carrying Migrants Overturns In Eastern Turkey
Seventeen people were killed and 50 injured on Thursday, after a bus carrying migrants overturned in Turkey’s eastern Van province,...
Edojobs, Uber Finalise Plans As Ride-Hailing Platform Set To Launch In Benin City
The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has finalised modalities and Greenlight activities as Uber, ride-hailing company, is set to...
Court Remands Teenager For Allegedly Kidnapping Toddler
A Cyclist, Kennedy Abale, who allegedly kidnapped a toddler, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magjstrates’ Court in...
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin...
I Never Faced N25bn Corruption Charge, Sen. Goje
Sen. Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly has said that at no time did he...
Why AGF Withdrew Criminal Charges Against Me – Sen Goje
Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Adamu Goje has explained reasons why the Attorney General of the federation withdrew criminal...
PMB Links Insecurity To Illicit Funds
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the intelligence community in Africa to tighten the loop against illicit financial flows, just...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS22 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’