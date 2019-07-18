Connect with us
Nigeria’s Chiwetel Ejiofor Shines In Disney’s ‘Maleficent’

3 hours ago

Nigerian actor, Chiwetel Ejiofor stunned fans in the recently-released trailer for Disney’s ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ alongside Angelina Jolie.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is Ejiofor’s second Disney movie in 2019 as he also appeared in ‘The Lion King’ with Beyonce and Danny Glover.

Ejiofor came into limelight for his performance in ‘12 Years a Slave’. He received Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations, along with the BAFTA Award for Best Actor.

He was nominated for a 2014 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance on Dancing on the Edge.

In 2008, he was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for services to the arts. He was elevated to Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2015 Birthday Honours.

In ‘Maleficent’, Ejiofor plays Connal, who antagonises Jolie and in the trailer, he exercises control over her character although his character arc remains unknown.

‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ was directed by Joachim Rønning, and written by Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, and Noah Harpster from a story by Woolverton.

It is a sequel to the 2014 film ‘Maleficent’, with Angelina Jolie returning to portray the title role. Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville also return to their previous roles.

However, Harris Dickinson replacing Brenton Thwaites from the first film and Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein, and Ejiofor joining the cast as new characters.

After the release of the first film in May 2014, Jolie stated a sequel was possible. The project was officially announced the following June and Jolie signed on in April 2016.

Rønning, who co-directed ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (2017) for Disney, was hired to direct the film in October and the rest of the cast was added or confirmed in May 2018.

NAN reports that ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ is scheduled to be released on October 18, 2019

 

