NEWS

NYSC To Import Artificial Limbs For Amputated Corps Member

Published

17 mins ago

on

The leadership of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has said that arrangements was on top gear to import artificial limbs from Saudi Arabia for Nurudin Tahir, a graduate of Islamic Studies who was posted to Taraba State for the NYSC scheme and was involved in an accident on his way to Gyembu for his primary assignment.

This was disclosed yesterday in Jalingo by the Director General of NYSC Brigadier General S. Ibrahim who visited the accident victims at Federal Medical Centre Jalingo to ascertain the level of treatment of the corps members.

17 corps members were involved in a motor accident along Jalingo Wukari high way immediately  after passing out of orientation camp in Jalingo, one of the corps members died instantly while others were hospitalised with various degrees of injuries  which led to amputation of two hands of Mr. Tahir at FMC in Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

The DG who was in the hospital alongside other top members of the scheme said funds were earmarked to take care of all the hospital bills of the accident victims. He further assured them of the readiness of the service to give them all the needed helping hands that would make them achieve their lives ambitions.

Ibrahim noted that all the predicaments the accident victims were passing through were as a result of their offer to serve Nigeria and the NYSC must do all it could to put smiles on their faces.

In his reaction,  the NYSC Taraba State coordinator, Mrs Florence Yaakugh, noted with gratitude the prompt response of the governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku who declared that all the NYSC accident victims would be treated on the Taraba State government bill.

The chief medical director Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Dr. Inusa Wizard while speaking to LEADERSHIP in connection with the victims called on the government to rehabilitate accident victims who suffered both physical and mental depression.

Comments

