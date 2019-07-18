Ogoh Calls Up 14 For 2019 FIBA AFROCAN

Fourteen players have been selected for the inaugural edition of the AFROCAN Basket Championship taking place in Mali.

Gombe Bulls and Rivers Hoopers of Rivers with 4 players each dominate the 14-man list released by the home based D’Tigers Head Coach, Ogoh Odaudu for the AFROCAN taking off on July 19 in Bamako.

Micheal Okiki, Ibe Agu, Abdulwahab Yakubu and Istifanus Yakubu all of Gombe Bulls will join Abdul Yahaya, Victor Koko Anthony, Onyebuchi Vincent Nwaiwu and Solomon Ezra from Rivers Hoopers.

Kano Pillar’s trio of Azuoma Dike, Lucky Subel and Godwin David who have been in the African Games camp in Abuja have all been called up by Ogoh Odaudu.

Others are: Hoops & Read sensation, Ogunsemore Jide Micheal, Defenders captain, Joel Ijigba and Akin Akintunde.

According to Ogoh, players were invited based on their recent performances on international and continental club assignments.

“These are carefully selected players based on their activities in the last one year. We needed to pick players who can easily adapt to the style we will adopt in Mali.”

Ogoh will be assisted by Yakubu Usman, Monday Paul (Defenders) and Fisayo Bello while former junior international, Victor Okoro has been appointed as General Manager.

Meanwhile, the NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida has charged the team to see the AFROCAN as a very good challenge to make a name for themselves and show the world how strong the Nigerian Basketball League is. “I want you to take this as a very good

challenge to make a name for us all on the domestic front and also when you go out, you are going to meet teams that have players coming from outside.I think most teams will have a problem as we are all preparing for the World Cup, but you are going to see surely some teams that are going to present some professionals”.

Kida who visited the team in camp on Tuesday said the team must also note that every team will come out strongly against the team with the rising profile of Nigeria on the International scene.

The team will depart for Bamako on Thursday.