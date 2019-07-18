SPORTS
Ogoh Calls Up 14 For 2019 FIBA AFROCAN
Fourteen players have been selected for the inaugural edition of the AFROCAN Basket Championship taking place in Mali.
Gombe Bulls and Rivers Hoopers of Rivers with 4 players each dominate the 14-man list released by the home based D’Tigers Head Coach, Ogoh Odaudu for the AFROCAN taking off on July 19 in Bamako.
Micheal Okiki, Ibe Agu, Abdulwahab Yakubu and Istifanus Yakubu all of Gombe Bulls will join Abdul Yahaya, Victor Koko Anthony, Onyebuchi Vincent Nwaiwu and Solomon Ezra from Rivers Hoopers.
Kano Pillar’s trio of Azuoma Dike, Lucky Subel and Godwin David who have been in the African Games camp in Abuja have all been called up by Ogoh Odaudu.
Others are: Hoops & Read sensation, Ogunsemore Jide Micheal, Defenders captain, Joel Ijigba and Akin Akintunde.
According to Ogoh, players were invited based on their recent performances on international and continental club assignments.
“These are carefully selected players based on their activities in the last one year. We needed to pick players who can easily adapt to the style we will adopt in Mali.”
Ogoh will be assisted by Yakubu Usman, Monday Paul (Defenders) and Fisayo Bello while former junior international, Victor Okoro has been appointed as General Manager.
Meanwhile, the NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida has charged the team to see the AFROCAN as a very good challenge to make a name for themselves and show the world how strong the Nigerian Basketball League is. “I want you to take this as a very good
challenge to make a name for us all on the domestic front and also when you go out, you are going to meet teams that have players coming from outside.I think most teams will have a problem as we are all preparing for the World Cup, but you are going to see surely some teams that are going to present some professionals”.
Kida who visited the team in camp on Tuesday said the team must also note that every team will come out strongly against the team with the rising profile of Nigeria on the International scene.
The team will depart for Bamako on Thursday.
MOST READ
Senate Confirms 4 Nominees As NCC Commissioners
The Senate has confirmed four nominees for appointment as Commissioners in the board of the National Communication Commission (NCC). The...
Iran Agrees To Allow Women Watch Upcoming 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – FIFA
Iran’s Football Federation (FFIRI) has agreed to allow women to attend upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifyers of their men’s national...
China Launches Reactor Project In Push For Nuclear Dominance
China has started building its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project on the island province of Hainan, the state-owned China...
France To Lead EU Talks On New IMF Chief
French Economy Minister, Bruno Le-Maire, will lead informal talks to produce a European candidate to head International Monetary Fund (IMF),...
World Bank Contradicts Tanzania’s Growth Estimates
Tanzania’s economy expanded 5.2 per cent in 2018, the World Bank said on Thursday, the second major report this year...
UN Chief Pays Glowing Tributes As World Remembers Mandela
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described late Nelson Mandela as an “extraordinary global advocate for dignity and equality” who anyone in...
Major Defeat In Trump Impeachment Bid
A bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump has been blocked in the US House of Representatives. Texas...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
EDUCATION24 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC