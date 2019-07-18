NEWS
Olowola Wins Innovative Leadership In PR Award
The managing partner of Zenera Consulting, Meka Olowola, was bestowed the Innovative Leadership in PR and Image Management award while Zenera Consulting emerged the Outstanding Brand Management Company of the Year at the 2019 National Marketing Stakeholders Summit & Brand and Advertising Awards of Excellence.
According to the organisers, the awards were conferred on the brand following a meticulous selection process involving several nominees and judges adding that the bestowments give substance to the cutting-edge solutions the company offers its clients in areas of strategy, reputation management, branding and advertising.
Commenting on the honours, Olowola, who is also the Institute of Management Consultants fellow, said: “With heightened demand for cost effective cutting-edge marketing, 2018 witnessed several exceptionally high-octane creative campaigns. It is, therefore, very gratifying that it is against this backdrop that all our hard work was adjudged worthy of these awards by the very industry itself. Whilst saying a big thank you to outstanding talents in the Zenera Group and other stakeholders, we reinstate our commitment to continuing to delight clients and peers in a sustainable and all-inclusive manner.”
Olowola’s recognition stemmed from his vast contribution to the growth of the indigenous public relations and reputation management sector in his 25-year career. According to Marketing Edge’s editor, John Ajayi, “Meka Olowola’s emergence as Marketing Edge Innovative Leadership in PR and Image Management Awardee, which we are reluctant to describe as an award, was a product of painstaking review and assessment of your immense contributions to the pace-setting and front-running status of Zenera Consulting as a full service Branding and Public Relations (PR) firm in Nigeria.”
Zenera Consulting is a full-service integrated marketing communications and reputation management firm boasting a diverse clientele list that includes Tier 1 companies in all the major business sectors.
