Reps Approve PMB’s Request To Appoint 15 Special Advisers
The House of Representatives has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to appoint 15 Special Advisers in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.
The approval followed a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Garba Ado (APC-Kano) at plenary in Abuja on Thursday.
The approval is in line with the provisions of Section 151 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.
The provision states that the president has the power to appoint any person as a Special Adviser to assist him in the performance of his functions.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president, in a message to the house on July 9, requested for approval to appoint 15 Special Advisers.
The house stated that the Constitution empowered the National Assembly to prescribe by law or resolution the number of such advisers and their remuneration and allowances.
The house would transmit the approval to the Senate for concurrence.
