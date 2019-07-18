Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Reps Approve PMB’s Request To Appoint 15 Special Advisers

Published

2 hours ago

on

The House of Representatives has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to appoint 15 Special Advisers in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

The approval followed a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Garba Ado (APC-Kano) at plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

The approval is in line with the provisions of Section 151 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The provision states that the president has the power to appoint any person as a Special Adviser to assist him in the performance of his functions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president, in a message to the house on July 9, requested for approval to appoint 15 Special Advisers.

The house stated that the Constitution empowered the National Assembly to prescribe by law or resolution the number of such advisers and their remuneration and allowances.

The house would transmit the approval to the Senate for concurrence.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Edojobs, Uber Finalise Plans As Ride-Hailing Platform Set To Launch In Benin City

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has finalised modalities and Greenlight activities as Uber, ride-hailing company, is set to...
LAW10 mins ago

Court Remands Teenager For Allegedly Kidnapping Toddler

A Cyclist, Kennedy Abale, who allegedly kidnapped a toddler, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magjstrates’ Court in...
NEWS21 mins ago

JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin...
Senator Danjuma Goje Senator Danjuma Goje
NEWS34 mins ago

I Never Faced N25bn Corruption Charge, Sen. Goje

Sen. Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly has said that at no time did he...
NEWS36 mins ago

Why AGF Withdrew Criminal Charges Against Me – Sen Goje

Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Adamu Goje   has explained reasons why the Attorney General of the federation withdrew criminal...
NEWS40 mins ago

PMB Links Insecurity To Illicit Funds

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the intelligence community in Africa to tighten the loop against illicit financial flows, just...
AGRICULTURE40 mins ago

Cassava Most Consumed Food Crop In Africa – IITA

International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) says cassava remained one of the most consumed food crops in Africa and the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: